Firm organised biggest BOT business opportunity training in Africa

It was yet another Financial Liberating Experience put together by the Formidable Team of the Most Influential and Fastest Growing Real Estate Brokerage Firm in Nigeria, Ultimate Vibrant Realtor Group.(UVRG)

The Realtor Team with the Coverage of Top Consultants leading the Space of the Real Estate industry once again shook the entire Real Estate Industry with her annual Business Opportunity Training (BOT )held at the Multipurpose Hall, University of Lagos, Akoka on the 13th May 2023.

This Event has in times past produced Top guns in the Industry and this time with its ThEME GOLDMINE took its target to many young individuals in Tertiary institutions with records of Students from Unilag, LASU and Yabatech present at the Live Changing and Financial Freedom Event.

This Event recorded events of Realtors who were products of Previous Business Opportunity Training by UVRG going home with Cars as Partner companies Incentives and loads of laptops for Performances in the Previous Quarters.

Ultimate Vibrant Realtor Group which is the fastest-growing Real Estate Group in Nigeria has over 15,000 Real Estate Brokers with Head office in LEkki,Lagos, Nigeria.

The team records over 3 Billion Naira Monthly sales Volume with mouth-watering commissions and incentives to its members.

The Team is known for Excellence and Professionalism in the delivery of Real Estate Services across the

Ultimate Vibrant has helped a lot of Nigeria become Multi Millionaires through Real estate while creating a sales and marketing platform where thousands are trained for free in the business.