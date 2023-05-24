Firm moves to bridge internet gap in Lagos LGA

L-R: Executive Chairman, Ifako-Ijaiye LGA, Hon. Usman Hamzat, and CEO at Sabi Networks, Mr Ayokunle Bankole

A licensed indigenous broadband technology and internet service provider, Sabi Networks Limited has unveiled its plans on addressing and improving internet service challenges witnessed in Ifako Ijaye Local Government Area of Lagos State.

This was made known during a courtesy meeting with the Executive Chairman of the Local Government, Hon. (Prince) Usman Akanbi Hamzat which took place at the Local Government Secretariat.

The Chairman expressed his concerns about the subpar internet service in his own home, highlighting the challenges faced by many residents in Ifako Ijaiye. Sabi Networks CEO, Ayokunle Bankole, shared a bitter experience in 2019 while subscribed to a particular ISP in his office, and noted the poor internet service faced by residents and businesses, particularly in areas with inadequate internet infrastructure like Ifako Ijaiye.

According to Bankole, this experience formed the basis for Sabi Networks’ commitment to change the narrative and provide a reliable and enjoyable internet experience to the community.

Mr. Bankole conveying Sabi Networks’ dedication to the project tagged “Connecting Estates and other Residential Clusters” (COREC) said, “This project aims to deploy fiber networks across residential areas, providing affordable and dependable broadband connections to homes and businesses. Sabi Networks’ fiber-to-the-home technology will ensure uninterrupted internet access, eliminating the frustrations of downtime and failures experienced in the past”

Hon. Usman Akanbi Hamzat, in response, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership with Sabi Networks Limited. He acknowledged the pressing need to improve internet connectivity within the local government area and recognized Sabi Networks’ commitment to providing quality broadband connections. The Chairman emphasized the importance of bridging the digital divide and empowering residents with reliable and affordable internet access.