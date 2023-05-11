Firm invents new tech to reduce business bottlenecks, poverty

By Ezra Ukanwa

A leading solar renewable energy and power innovative company in Nigeria, Elite Logistics and Development Services Limited said the organization after several years of research has discovered one of the veritable means to reduce poverty and improve living standards in our homes and communities.

The firm says it is bringing the solution which the federal, state and local governments can leverage on as well as political office holders and NGOs in empowering young people for self-reliance.

In a statement on Thursday, Mr. David Adesanya the Group Managing Director said it was part of the company’s effort in eliminating the bottlenecks associated with running businesses by providing a smart and comfortable kiosk powered by solar energy and usable for different entrepreneurial services for prospective entrepreneurs across Nigeria.

This according to the organization will encourage young people to opt for self-employment because of the conducive work environment this innovation offers through the various skills acquisition training such as carpentry, welding, wiring, solar panel installation, branding, etc associated with fabrication of the solar smart kiosk.

Training of young people on how to fabricate the solar smart kiosk is also another means they could acquire skills for other industrial purposes. It has series of employment opportunities in its value chain as the trained apprentice engineers are engaged for the purpose of assembling the solar kiosks as well as those in charge of after-sales maintenance management.

The aim is to make available a viable working environment, with a guaranteed power supply to ensure efficiency in business, especially as the country grapples with epileptic power supply. The organization has embarked on an awareness campaign to reach businesses and entrepreneurs in the rural and urban communities to boost their businesses and enhance their productivity.

“Elite Smart Kiosk is efficiently reliable, powered by solar, aesthetically designed with low cost of maintenance and supports direct employment and empowerment opportunities for young Nigerians. It will provide solutions to political office holders, NGOs, philanthropists, humanitarian organisations, the federal, state and local governments, and notable personalities across Nigeria and Africa who are seeking means to revolutionalize empowerment.

Elite Solar Smart Kiosk could be used for POS Banking services, Mobile Healthcare Dispensary Units, Exhibition Stands, Unisex Salons, Convenience Stores, Display retail outlets, ICT Booths, security centers, and multimedia centers amongst others” the statement added.

The organisation has also concluded plans to offer incentives for bulk purchases to ensure that more youths are empowered with this kiosk.