Firm hosts session on Petroleum Industry Act

In a bid to promote stakeholder engagement in the Oil & Gas sector, Kenna Partners, a leading law firm in Nigeria, recently hosted stakeholders in the industry at an interactive executive breakfast session in Lagos.

Themed, “Emerging Issues Under the Petroleum Industry Act 2021,” the session served as a veritable platform for operators and regulators to share perspectives on the Act and chart a sustainable path for the industry.

In his opening remark, the firm’s Senior Partner, Prof. Fabian Ajogwu, OFR, SAN, commended the Federal Government for enacting the PIA after decades of calls for an updated legislation for Nigerian Oil & Gas industry. He spoke about the innovations of the recently enacted PIA and how important it was to have a session where stakeholders and regulators in the industry can discuss the practical issues arising from the implementation of the novel Act.

Nimma Jo-Madugu, Partner in the firm’s Energy Unit, delivered an in-depth analysis of the emerging issues that operators within the industry are facing. She discussed the problems with the dual regulatory regimes of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, as well as the silence of the Act on key issues which affect the Act’s implementation. Some of the other issues Jo-Madugu discussed include the domiciliation of decommissioning and abandonment funds, the regulation of integrated operations as well as the implementation of the provisions on Host Communities Development Trusts.

According to Jo-Madugu: “the only way conclusive way forward is an amendment of the legislation or a judicial review. Pending either of these, directives by the President or a committee in the Senate, are arguably persuasive at best”.

On the part of the regulators, the Director at the National Oil and Gas Excellence Centre of the NUPRC, Abel Isa, elaborated on the duties and key focus areas of the Commission.

He explained that the Commission is continually working on improving the sector, evidenced by regulations released by the Commission which are already gazetted, and the draft regulations it has yet to publish but for which exposure drafts are available to the public. He also highlighted the Commission’s key focus areas which include development of regulations, Reserves and Production Product, Deep Drilling, Host Communities Development Trust, Gas Development and Monetization, and sustainability measures such as the Environmental Remediation Fund, and the Decommissioning and Abandonment Fund, amongst others.

The operators present at the session, which largely comprised of C-suite executives, conveyed their appreciation of the Commission’s efforts as conveyed by Mr Isa. The operators voiced their concern about the increase in the penalties imposed by the regulators and the difficulties experienced in navigating the penalties, particularly in view of foreign exchange factors. They also bemoaned the multiple taxation they face, particularly with the Companies Income Tax, due to the existence of other sector-exclusive taxes.

The session was moderated by Eunice Alasa. Kenna Partners is a multi-service law firm with offices in Lagos, Abuja and Enugu.