Firm hails Ogun monarch on 5th coronation anniversary

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The management of Intercontinental Distillers Limited (IDL) has congratulated His Majesty, Oba (Prof.) AbduKabir Adeyemi Obalanlege, Lanlege Ekun II, Olota of Ota, Awori Kingdom In Ogun State on his 5th coronation anniversary.

The monarch was described as a visionary leader and a loving father whose tenure has brought progress and development not only to the ancient Ota town but its environs and the Aworiland as a whole.

In a congratulatory message to the paramount traditional ruler, Anegbe, who is also the Baase Maraya of Ota Kingdom, in a statement said the Kabiyesi within his first five years on the throne, has made indelible mark on the ancient kingdom and the people.

Anegbe added that Oba Obalanlege, as a distinguished scholar has also contributed immensely to the development of Ogun State and Nigeria in general by availing his global exposure and rich educational qualifications in advancing peace and unity of the society.

“As we celebrate Kabiyesi’s five years on the revered throne of Olota of Ota, Eagle Aromatic Schnapps prays for continued strength, good health and long life for His Majesty. We pray that God continues to grant him wisdom to steer the affairs of the kingdom,” he stated.

Anegbe further prayed that Oba Obalanlege would continue to prosper on the throne, and Ota town, its environs and Aworiland as a whole would continue to witness peace and tranquillity.

“As a worthy partner with the Palace of Olota, and Ota Kingdom, we wish Kabiyesi many more years and a long reign on the throne of his forefathers,” he stated.