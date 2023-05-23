Firm gets first time issuer rating of “A” positive outlook

By Tunde Oso

DataPro, the tech-driven credit rating agency (CRA) has assigned Tingo Mobile Plc a long-term rating of “A” with a positive outlook for the year 2023/2024.



DataPro in a statement by Kehinde Rasheed, Client Services Manager, said, “Considerations for the rating assigned included the company’s financial performance, profitability, capital structure, asset quality, liquidity, corporate governance, risk factors and management.

According to Rasheed, “Tingo Mobile demonstrated sustained growth in earnings with a compound annual growth rate of 30%. In the year 2022, revenue rose by 35% to N463b. Equity also provided 47% (Yr. 22) funding for the company’s assets as against 22% funding recorded in the previous year.

“The positive rating assigned reflects DataPro’s opinion of Tingo’s good revenue and funding profile, as well as its experienced management team.

““A” indicates lower risk, it shows excellent financial strength, operating performance and business profile when compared to the standard established by DataPro. This company, in our opinion, has a very strong ability to meet its ongoing obligations.

He added, “The short-term rating of “A1” indicates good credit quality and satisfactory capacity for timely payment of financial commitments.

“DataPro noted that the rating carries a maximum shelf life of 12 calendar months, in line with international best practice. The rating is therefore not an offer to trade in securities nor a substitute for the user’s judgement. It is meant for reference purposes,” DataPro concluded.