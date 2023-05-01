Firm counsels youth on improving digital skills to become self-employed

…offers to build capacity on relevant online businesses

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- AS youth unemployment worsens, a digital firm, Truzact, weekend, counseled young Nigerians to improve their digital skills positively to legitimately become self-employed.

Speaking on the state of unemployment on the heels on growing criminal activities and dwindling economy, the co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Truzact, Okorie Samuel Ossi, expressed concern over the level of ‘Japa’ and increased criminality among young people who have taken to different social vices, said youth can become billionaire from the comfort of their rooms legitimately if only they can make use of their devices positively and be self-employed as well become employer of labour.

According to him, it will be a mistake for any youth to wait for government to employ him or her when alarming report from the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, indicates that youth unemployment is at an all-time high in Nigeria, reaching the point of over 50 percent.

He further stated that the ease of doing business in the country is really not favouring businesses as Nigeria ranks 145th in the list of countries’ ease of doing business ranking according to Wall Street Journal.

He said: “Youth unemployment is at an all-time high in Nigeria, we are talking at over 50 per according to NBS.

“The core of the development of any country is usually the youth and as such, emphasis is always laid on that. The current administration has not done much to keep the youths employed. Unemployment and underemployment are at an all-time high.

“The country loses a lot of money as a result of unemployment. Let me make it easy here. Unemployment is a major cause of insecurity while insecurity is a major cause of economic decadence and we have seen an unprecedented level of insecurity in the last 10 years.

“Consequently, inflation is at 22.04 per cent there is untold hunger in the land and Nigeria has become one of the poverty capitals in the world.

“If the government makes policies tailored towards the creation of more jobs, more youths will be engaged and insecurity will reduce.

“Making money has never been as easy as it is today. You can become a millionaire from the comfort of your room as far as you have access to a good device and an internet connection. All the traditional businesses are still very legitimate and valid ways of making money. People can still buy and sell goods and services and make a lot of money.

“Beyond that, people can improve their digital skills and make a lot of money by offering services such as copywriting, digital marketing, web development, UI/UX, community management, graphics designing, and video editing.

“Of special interest is trading and investing in cryptocurrency and Forex. If you invest your time to learn the basics, it is one of the easiest ways out of poverty in 2023.

“Truzact is basically a cryptocurrency Exchange and Wallet that focuses on making it easy for Nigerians to learn and trade cryptocurrency. People can swap, carry out OTC, raise funding using our donation feature, and make Fiat deposits and withdrawals on the platform. Here is the interesting thing, Users earn up to $10 (N7,500) when they refer their friends.

“That is not all. To help Nigerians and users, we have a robust Next of Kin feature. This allows users to add up to 10 beneficiaries. In the event of their demise, their beneficiaries will be able to access their assets.

However, according to him (Ossi), most exchanges in the world do not allow next of kin access investors’ assets as a result, a lot of assets have been lost when they pass on.

“We don’t have enough in this country, and it follows that we should not lose the little we have accumulated.

“Nigerians can also be sure of security as we have implemented the highest levels of security and their assets are always safe and accessible.

“We have made it our duty to train people on what works in our time and most importantly, in our field. Truzact Crypto Church is one of the most impactful communities on Telegram. We have trained millionaires and they are doing very well now.

“To help Nigerians, we will keep training them and showing them things that work and how they can compete with their contemporaries abroad.

“Technology is an equalizer and we are showing them the limitless opportunities that abound.

“Once they seek us out, it is our divine responsibility to show them how to excel in Artificial Intelligence, web3, NFTs, Metaverse and Crypto currency generally,” he added.