Firm alleges Makinde of imposing heavy tax on agribusiness owners in Oyo

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

…wants effective implementation of agricultural policies for women farmers

…as gov seeks collaboration with FG on agricultural dev

By Adeola Badru

An agribusiness owner in Oyo State, Ms Omolara Svensson, has alleged the Oyo State Government of imposing a heavy tax on owners of agribusiness in the state, which she opined, would make young Nigerian youths wanting to venture into the sector to lose interest.

She stated this yesterday, during the second edition of the OOK Farms symposium, held at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture, IITA in Ibadan.

According to her, the pains of the heavy taxation by the state government is really hindering their survival, urging the government not to allow the agribusiness sector to suffer.

She said: “Our survival is at risk because of the heavy tax. We contribute a lot and greatly, especially in the area of job creation. The Agribusiness sector is not the type government should watch to suffer at all because it will affect all sectors.”

“I know that these taxes emanate from different ministries and different agencies and all of that. But we just need the government to listen to us.”

“When say listen to us, I mean not those ones that are political agriculturists or political agripreneur, but for people really in agribusiness sector.”

“The government needs to listen to us, sit us down and let’s have a committee, let’s have a one-on-one talk, so that we can bring this complaint in a constructive manner to the government and this will enable the government to attend to these complaints in a constructive manner. The heavy tax is really affecting us.”

“So, the government needs to work with us, set up a committee that we will be able to present these problems in a constructive and properly structured manner.”

Svensson, who is the Group Managing Director, O.O.K group limited, maintained that providing the necessary support for farmers, especially the youths and women in agriculture, would boost production and improve the standard of living in the agribusiness industry in Nigeria.

She said government policy implementation would promote value addition, Argo-processing and development in the agricultural industry.

“While recognising the immense potential of agriculture in Nigeria, we must address one of the key challenges faced by the sector; the lack of effective policy implementation.”

“And without robust and well-implemented government policies, the agricultural industry cannot reach its full potential, that is why we must advocate for policies that will not only encourage agriculture but also ensure their effective implementation for maximum impact to encourage agriculture.”

Reacting to the allegation of heavy taxation, Governor ‘Seyi Makinde, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Youth and Sports, Kazeem Bolarinwa, said the Governor Makinde-led administration is doing everything possible to make sure multiple taxations is curtailed, adding that the state government is not aware of the development, but will work with necessary authorities to address the issue.

“Basically you know that government is making sure multiple taxes are curtailed in the state and with what was raised in there today, as a progressive government, we would look into it vigorously. At times, these people will even charge them and it won’t get to the government’s account.”

“What they actually alleged of is actually paid into the government’s account because the governor frowns about everything that will any way exploit the people’s constituency of the state,” he said.

He, however, said adequate support and partnership with Federal Government would improve agricultural output and expand the state’s economy, reiterating the state government’s commitment in nurturing young talent in agriculture to become prominent agricultural experts in the state.

Bolarinwa explained that awareness campaigns and supports are needed to encourage Nigerian youths to fully embrace agribusiness.

“Many young people are yet to grasp the significance of this sector in driving economic growth, creating job opportunities, and ensuring food security for the nation.”

“Collaboration between government bodies would promote agribusiness as a viable and rewarding career option and by harnessing the agricultural potential of states like Oyo. Nigeria can significantly boost its agricultural output and become self-sufficient in food production.”