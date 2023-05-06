Fire guts Lagos surveyor-general’s office

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

An early hours inferno on Saturday gutted the Office of the Lagos State Surveyor-General, Alausa, Ikeja.

Meanwhile, the State government said there was no cause for the alarm as all documents burnt during the inferno were safely backed up in the cloud and alternative sites.

Director, of Lagos Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs Magaret Adeseye, confirmed the incident.

In a statement, titled. “Fire incident: No cause for alarm, data is secure.” Ayokunnu Adesina, Acting

Surveyor-General stated that the fire was promptly put out.

According to Adesina, “A fire incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Office of the Lagos State Surveyor-General in Alausa.

“The emergency responders, especially the State Fire and Rescue Service, put out the fire promptly after a distress call to the emergency rescue lines.

“There is no cause for panic as all documents burnt during the inferno are safely backed up in the cloud and alternative sites.

“Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the cause of the fire.”

He, therefore, assured members of the public of informed developments on the unfortunate fire incident as events unfold.