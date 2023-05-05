Fire guts Alaba market

Fire has razed the popular Alaba International Market located in the Ojo Local Government of Lagos State destroying goods that were worth millions of naira.

Reports gathered that the fire began on Friday morning from a shop where gas cylinders were kept before spreading to other parts of the market.

It was also learnt that the traders adopted self-help methods to put out the fire before the arrival of emergency responders.

The Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, in a statement on Friday, said the incident had degenerated into a security situation as officials of the agency were unable to gain access to the market.

The statement read, “Report reaching Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service indicates shops at the popular Alaba International Market, Ojo, Lagos are on fire.

“However, Fire Crew from Ojo, Sari-Iganmu and Ajegunle are being turned back by angry mobs from performing their statutory duty but presently on standby.”

Adeseye said the agency was consequently partnering with security agents to address the situation.