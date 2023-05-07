Find hoodlums who looted, burnt my mother’s house, activist urges police 

By Biodun Busari

The chairman of the Human Rights Defenders (HURIDE) in Ebonyi State, Sampson Oko Eweke has urged the police to leave no stone unturned in finding the hoodlums who looted and razed his mother’s house on 30th April, 2023.

The activist made the call via a press release that was issued by Ebonyi State Publicity Secretary, HURIDE, Chinasa Awo Okereke on Friday.

According to the statement, the assailants suspected to be political thugs invaded the house of the 60-year-old widow, Mrs Monica Nweke in Ogboji of Ezza North local government area of the said day and burnt it to the ground.

It was revealed that the woman, her two daughters and her grandchildren escaped death through the back door, as the inferno destroyed all valuables in the dead of the night.

The statement reads in part, “The attention of the Human Rights Defenders (HURIDE) has been drawn to the inhuman act perpetrated by hired hoodlums against an innocent widow in Ezza North LGA of Ebonyi state.

“This house belongs to a 60-year-old widow from the Ogboji community in Ezza North LGA of Ebonyi State. Hoodlums attacked the house, looted virtually everything and immediately set the building on fire and waited until it was completely burnt down before they left.

“The attackers are suspected to have been sponsored by some big politicians in Ezza North LGA of Ebonyi state who have been having issues with Activist Sampson Oko Nweke, the state chairman of the Human Rights Defenders (HURIDE) whose mother’s house is so burnt.

“Information got to HURIDE that the ugly incident happened in the early hours of 30th April 2023 around 1 am. It was reported that our chairman’s mother, her two daughters and two grandchildren were all sleeping inside the house when the hoodlums attacked and were shooting directly into the house. But God saved them from being burnt alive as they managed to escape through the backdoor.”

The statement further said that police have been working since then to find the arsonists and three of them have been arrested.

“A confirmed report says that police have swung into action following a petition signed by the victim and fortunately, some of the perpetrators have been arrested while others at large are still being searched for. Those arrested so far are Monday Nweke Ote, Samuel Itumo Egbara and Adindu Nwigwe Oke.”

The group said, “To HURIDE, this attempt to strip the poor widow of her rights to life and that of her children is so painful, heinous, callous and very condemnable. The group will do everything humanly possible to seek the assistance and collaboration of other relevant Human Rights and Humanity bodies to support the police in this in order to ensure that justice is done and adequately so, for the persecuted poor widow.”