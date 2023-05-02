Filmmaker unveils project on environmental degradation in N/Delta

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Much-awaited, “Akpama” a feisty docudrama that projects the environmental degradation of the Niger Delta, produced by celebrated multi-talented, Shan George, has been released.

On Sunday, icons from the Nigerian film, judiciary, and fashion industries gathered for the premiere of the movie that has courted the interests of many Nigerians who had spiritedly been counting down to the D-day of its release.

The movie, carved-out from an 85-page novel, ‘Presumed Guilty’,written by Barr. Anegbe Anthony Asemokhai, tells the story of a young man ‘Akpama’ who took laws into his hands in an effort to protect his people from certain spearheads and their activities in the society.

Addressing journalists at the sideline of the event, Asemokhai, said: “The movie is an exposure of the crisis, the health hazard, that the Niger Delta is passing through. As a result of the oil exploration, their environment is being degraded and a lot of them are sick and have died, and if you look at it, they are not benefiting anything from them.

“So, the government should look into it and see how they could assist those people, they could resettle them, and compensate them. And on the side of Akpama, no matter what you are going through, don’t take the laws into your hands.”

On her part, the Producer, Shan George, said the movie was a wake up call to concerned authorities to improve the lives and living condition of the Niger Deltans.

“This movie is to tell you guys again that people are dying in the Niger Delta because their soil doesn’t really grow stuff anymore. Niger Delta is in Nigeria and everybody knows about their situation but why is nobody making any action to save them?”

The lead character, Amude Anthony, AKA Akpama, while rating the movie high, expressed hope that the body of art would be widely seen as it checks the boxes of Nollywood standards.