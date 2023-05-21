FIFA U-20 World Cup: Flying Eagles begin chase for elusive title against Dominican Republic

By John Egbokhan

The Flying Eagles will today start their chase for the FIFA U-20 World Cup title against Dominican Republic at the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas in Mendoza, Argentina.

It is the Flying Eagles opening group D game of the tournament, which title they are yet to win, despite playing in two finals, since the FIFA organised event made its debut in 1983.

The coach Ladan Bosso tinkered Nigeria team, grouped alongside Italy and Brazil, will strive to flag off their campaign with a win, to bolster their chances of qualifying to the first knockout stage.

But the Nigerian lads know they have their work cut out as the Dominican Republic, appearing for the first time in this tournament, seem keen to spring some surprises against their more illustrious foes.

The Dominican Republic said they are not in Argentina 2023 to make up the numbers.

Arriving at the tournament as the third-best team in Africa after winning bronze at the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, Coach Bosso is expected to parade his best players, who have come good during preparations for the tournament,

Players like Daniel Daga, Lawal Fago, Daniel Bameyi, Benjamin Frederick, and Samson Lawal are expected to dominate the starting lineup against Dominican Republic, whose coach coach Walter Rosales, has urged his lads to be at their best to stop the Nigerians