FIFA U-20 WC: Flying Eagles tackle Dominican Republic in opening fixture

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria will look to begin their campaign at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup with a statement win when they take on debutants Dominican Republic on Sunday (today).

The encounter at the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, Mendoza is slated to kick off at 7pm Nigerian time.

Ladan Bosso’s side are the favorites going into the encounter with Dominican Republic who will be playing their first-ever match in a FIFA-organised tournament.

The Flying Eagles are aware of the importance of coming out with all three points from the game with tough fixtures against European heavyweights Italy and five-time champions Brazil impending in the group.

Following the team’s failure to win the U-20 AFCON title in earlier in the year in Egypt, the squad has been spruced up with some new players including AC Milan teen star, Victor Eletu.

The two-time finalists played a thrilling 3-3 draw with Colombia in their final friendly on Tuesday ahead of the competition proper.

Meanwhile, Brazil and Italy will in the other game in the group.