FIFA Forward, NFF partner to build stadium in Kebbi

By Akeem Salau

FIFA Forward funding has teamed up with the Nigerian Football Federation, NFF to build a state-of-the art mini stadium in Kebbi State.

The project which cost about $2million aimed to give kids a chance to play football and live out their dreams on a top class stadium.

Speaking on this development, NFF President, Mr. Ibrahim Gusau said that his mandate was to improve sport infrastructures across the country. “My priority is basically to improve some of the infrastructures across the country and how we can come up with a hostel for National Training Academy so that we can keep some of our young talent that we are trying to develop.

“Aside that, we also want to see how we can get them good training pitches so that they can showcase their talent. That is what we are trying to do in this cycle of the FIFA Forward programme.”

Corroborating his views, NFF State FA Chairman, Abubakar Laden, said that the choice of Kebbi State for the newly built stadium was as a result of the concentration of footballers in the area.

“The North West zone of Nigeria, which has about seven states, has the largest amateur teams in Nigeria currently. So, any effort to develop football to any standard, I think, should give that consideration. So, this zone, North West, was considered because of that factor.

“After coming to the North West, then the location is also a matter of choice. After giving consideration to the facilities existing in the other six states, it was discovered that Kebbi is lagging behind in terms of those facilities, and I think that’s the reason why Kebbi was selected to host this facility, being the least developed in terms of football facilities in the northwestern part of Nigeria.”

” We are very greatful to FIFA for this gesture because Nigeria is one of the places where football is almost a religion. So, any effort to develop that would be a good gesture from FIFA, and FIFA understands that situation and decided to allocate resources for this kind of project, citing the one that was done in Abuja some few years ago as an example and a pilot.”