FG’s TSA frustrating varsity autonomy — NAAT

Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT, has accused the federal government of frustrating the University autonomy with the introduction of the Single Treasury Account, TSA.

President of NAAT, Ibeji Nwokoma disclosed this while reacting to a recent comment credited to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, that universities generate funds through the Internally Generated Revenue, IGR.

The NAAT President noted that every revenue generated by the universities goes to the TSA which is controlled by the federal government.

He said, “It’s is good that the minister mentioned the University Autonomy Bill. But the question is, why did they introduce the TSA into the university sector ? Now they say everything that is generated by the universities should be paid into the government account.

“Why didn’t they consider the university autonomy when they introduce the TSA Bill? So everything that is generated is paid into that account. The government owes the assets and liabilities of the universities they should be able to pay our bills.

“As we are talking , you discover that the introduction of IPPIS has eroded the core responsibilities of the university councils. Before you can employ one person in the universities, you have to seek approval from the Head of Service, you have to go to IPPIS.

“That is not how the university is intended to run. It is against university autonomy and we have been protesting that.”