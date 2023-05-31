‘FG’s inability to address injustice against Ndigbo fuelling IPOB membership’

By Chinedu Adonu

A Chieftain of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Ifeanyi Chiedozie Onuorah has said that inability of the federal government to address perceived imbalances in the polity and injustices against the Igbo several years after the civil war has continued to fuel membership of the group.

Onuorah stated that young men and women of Igbo origin and beyond have continued to join the group willingly because they believed in the message of the IPOB, adding that the marginalization and subjugation of the Igbo was real.

He stated the injustices on the Igbo has brought about hunger, pain and under development, stressing that while succeeding governments had paid attention to issues affecting other parts of the country, those affecting the Igbo have not been fairly treated.

“It is on record that the Igbo people of the southeast region have remained the only zone that has not tasted power at the national level since the end of the war. We have a situation where the baton for leadership is being rotated between the north and southwest and questions have continued to be asked why no such opportunity is giving to Ndigbo.

“In infrastructure, the immediate past administration of Muhammadu Buhari constructed rail line in other parts of the country, leaving that of the eastern corridor which should serve the southeast. He made several appointments that did not reflect the federal character thereby denying the people of the southeast to contribute their quota in the growth and development of the country.

“Today, there is so much insecurity in the southeast because there is no job for the people of the southeast. Those who should invest in the region cannot do so because they are afraid of being killed or kidnapped.

“This has created so much poverty in the area and nobody is saying anything about it. So the youths mainly are disenchanted and they believe that the only way to end the marginalization is to take the path of civil disobedience”, he stated.

Onuorah, who stated that he had suffered severally loses in the cause of the struggle for the realization of Biafra even at the risk of his life, stated that no amount of intimidation and harassment from security forces would stop agitation for restoration of Biafra.

“They keep chastising us because of the struggle. But you can see that every May 30th each year is declared a day for the anniversary celebration of Biafra. The level of compliance every year by the people will tell you how much they want their freedom. We don’t compel anyone to observe that but you can see that they quietly stay indoors until the next day. That is the spirit”, he added.