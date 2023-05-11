FG, World Bank enroll over 3 million adolescent girls in schools in 7 states

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

MORE than three million adolescent girls in Nigeria have been enrolled in various schools across seven states of the federation under the federal government and the World Bank’s Adolescent Girls Initiative For Learning and Empowerment, AGILE.

Besides,over 5,000 classrooms have been renovated in seven states of the country where the programme is currently taking place

The National Project Coordinator of AGILE in Nigeria, Mrs Amina Buba Haruna, disclosed these, Wednesday,at the launch of a National Campaign, tagged ‘Madubi’, held with the aim of strengthening girls’ enrollment in basic schools in the country.

AGILE, the Federal Government Initiative in partnership with the World Bank is presently going on in Borno, Ekiti, Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Plateau and Katsina states, respectively.

Mrs Haruna explained that the campaign was targeted at raising awareness for girl child education in the country and also demand for accountability on policies, commitments, and officials towards girls’ education.

The campaign,she explained, was also aimed at establishing a sustainable partnership framework with a view to igniting behavioural change amongst concerned stakeholders by proper framing of issues related to girl child education.

She said: “Madubi is a title for the National Campaign on AGILE that will help us present the initiative better to the society, the clergymen, the traditional rulers and the larger society.

“Our aim through this campaign is to advocate more on outside society on issues hindering girl child education in Nigeria so that the society will know that Madubi which in Hausa language means Mirror, is to aid the members of the society to see the girl in the mirror as themselves, their daughter or a girl child very close to them.”

She also explained that AGILE is an initiative of the Federal Government supported by the World Bank to reduce the gender gap in secondary education completion rate and labour market transition among adolescent girls between the ages of 10 to 20 years in Nigeria.

According to Mrs Haruna,the initiative is now proceeding to the construction stage in the participating states just as she said 11 more states are joining the AGILE project in Nigeria by June 2023.