FG won’t be responsible for feeding inmates again – Minister tells Governors

We will rejig our budget – Imo Governor

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, on Friday, called on the state governors, that the federal government would no longer be responsible for the feeding of inmates at the correctional centres in the different states of the federation starting from January 1st, 2024.

Aregbesola disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, at the commissioning of Nigeria Correctional Service, Imo State command headquarters, located at Avu, in Owerri West council area in the state.

He said that based on the constitutional amendment signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, the correction center is now under the concurrent affair.

According to the Minister, “As of January 1st next year, the federal government will not be responsible for feeding inmates because the burden is too much on us. The governors should liaise with the state controller general of correctional service and know how many of the inmates, they have and how they can take care of them and feed them.

“One big challenge we have at Corrections is congestion, especially in the urban centers where the population density is high and human relations are more complex, leading to higher crime rates and the need to keep some people behind bars.

“But we are addressing this challenge with the construction of six mega custodial centers in the six geopolitical zones of the country. The ones in Kano and Abuja are ready and with regular funding, the remaining will be completed.

“It is also hoped that state governments will take advantage of the constitution amendment recently signed by President Muhammadu Buhari which makes corrections a concurrent affair. It is on record that more than 90 percent of inmates in our facilities are state offenders. It is important therefore that state governments begin to invest in corrections. It is even more important to reform the criminal justice system. I have been making the case and I will continue to do so, that 70 percent of inmates are awaiting trial and constitute the majority in our facility.”

Adding that, “State governments should reform their justice administration system by putting a cap on the trial period and ensuring swift administration of justice. This will eliminate the long period of trial and the perpetual detention of suspects and the injustice this constitutes. Let me use this opportunity to clarify a misconception in the public. NCoS or the Minister has no power to detention or release inmates.

“They are brought to our facility through a valid court warrant and it is through the same process that they are released.

Convicts can only be released through the president or state governor exercising the prerogative of mercy. Our responsibility is to keep them in safe custody and keep society safe from them while we rehabilitate and reintegrate them back into society when they complete their terms.

On the educational program for inmates, the minister said: “We also have a robust educational program for inmates which has been very successful. From our record, 23 inmates are undergoing Post Graduate Programmes comprised of

One Ph.D.; 16 Masters’ Degrees; and six Post Graduate Diploma Programmes.

“A total of 465 inmates are studying various Degree Programmes such as Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution; Criminology and Security Studies, Political Science, Law, etc. In addition, 1,404 wrote SSCE, and 634 passed with five credits, including English and Mathematics, while 4,757 enrolled in the Adult Education programs and 1,162 graduated. These are just a few.

“Vocational education enrolment also soared as 280 inmates made up of 267 males and 13 females acquired Trade Test Grades III, II and in sundry vocations like woodwork, welding, shoe-making, barbering, and dressmaking among others. We also have a robust educational program for inmates which has been very successful. From our record, 23 inmates are undergoing Post Graduate Programmes comprising of One PhD; 16 Masters Degrees; and six Post Graduate Diploma Programmes.

“A total of 465 inmates are studying various Degree Programmes such as Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution; Criminology and Security Studies, Political Science, Law, etc. In addition, 1,404 wrote SSCE, and 634 passed with five credits, including English and Mathematics, while 4,757 enrolled in the Adult Education program and 1,162 graduated. These are just a few.

“Vocational education enrolment also soared as 280 inmates made up of 267 males and 13 females acquired Trade Test Grades III, II and in sundry vocations like woodwork, welding, shoe-making, boarding, and dressmaking among others.”

Reacting, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state, represented by the Deputy Governor, Placid Njoku, said: “We thank the minister for changing the name from prison to correctional facility. This is humanity and it will remove that stigma.

Also, we have noted the issue of feeding the inmates, we will go back and rejig our budget to know how to go about it. You know we can’t go beyond our budget. We will work with the controller to ensure that whatever they want is provided for them to work effectively.”