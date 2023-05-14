FG trains 80 farmers on maize production in Southern region

By Chinedu Adonu

The Federal Government of Nigeria, through its Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, FMARD, on weekend concluded training of 80 farmers on maize production in Southern parts of the country.

The participants were trained on the new farming techniques of cultivating maize to increase the production of maize in South East, South South and South West regions.

Addressing farmers during the two days training in Enugu with a theme: “Emergency training and demonstration of climate resilient practices in maize production in the South East, South South and South West” the State coordinator of FMARD, Mr Peter Nwaogor said the training was to educate farmers on the new farming technologies to increase production of crops.

Mr. Nwaogor explained that the training was also designed to build the capacity of farmers in climate change and adaptation to improve production.

He disclosed that the training would bridge gaps identified in the performance of extension agents who constitute major link and intermediary between farmers and research institute and government.

“The two training sessions of farmers on maize value chain was also to equip them with new farming technique to improve production in the zone, create jobs, reduce scarcity and increase their income.

“The Agricultural extension service is being reposition to help farmers and value chain operators to make effective use of modem Agricultural keen and advances in information technology/innovation plan to improve the livelihood of rural dwellers.

“Farming formulates, creates jobs and promote sustainable agricultural, socio-economic development of our country,” he said.

He however urged the participants to pay attention to the expert, “Mercantile global concept Ltd” who was brought to enlighten them on the important of the programs to ensure improved production of maize.

Earlier, the Program Manager, PM, of Enugu State Agriculture Development Program, Dr Ogbonna Onyisi, stated that the training was to sensitize farmers on the maize value chain to improve their maize production.

Dr Onyisi disclosed that the federal Ministry of Agriculture Agriculture choice of training southern farmers on the maize value chain was based on analysis on the comparative advantages of crops in different region.

He disclosed that the training was a federal government program to enhance farmers production and reduce the cost of maize in the southern part of the county.