FG trains 80 farmers, extension workers on tomato production in Southern region

By Chinedu Adonu

Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, FMARD, on Friday, concluded the training of 80 farmers and Extension workers on tomato production in the South East, South-South and South West regions.

This was made known during a two days training of farmers which started on Thursday 11th and ends on 12th of May, 2023 at Enugu State ADP office, Enugu with a theme; Emergency training and demonstration of climate resilient practices in tomato production in the South East, South-South and South West” by Mercantile global concept Ltd and organized for FMARD.

The two training sessions of farmers on tomato production was also to equip them with new farming technique to improve production in the zone, create jobs, reduce scarcity and increase their income.

Vanguard reports that PMARD trained 80 farmers and extension workers on the tomato value chain who would in turn step the training down to every local government area within the region.

Addressing participants, the state coordinator of PMARD, Peter Nwaogor explained that the training was designed to build the capacity of farmers in climate change and adaptation to improve production.

He disclosed that the training would bridge gaps identified in the performance of extension agents who constitute major link and intermediary between farmers and research institutes and government

“The Agricultural extension service is being repositioned to help farmers and value chain operators to make effective use of modem Agricultural keen and advances in information technology/innovation plan to improve the livelihood of rural dwellers.

“Farming formulates, creates jobs and promotes sustainable agricultural, socio-economic development of our country,” he said.

He however charged the participants to listen to the expert, “Mercantile global concept Ltd” who was hired to enlighten farmers on the importance of the programs to ensure improved production of tomato.

Earlier in his opening remark, the program manager of Enugu State Agriculture Development Program, Dr Ogbonna Onyisi, said the training was to sensitize farmers on the designed method to improve their farm produce.

Dr Onyisi disclosed that the choice of training southern farmers on the tomato value chain by the federal Ministry of Agriculture Agriculture was based on an analysis on the comparative advantages of crops in different regions.

He said that the training was designed to help farmers produce all season and reduce the cost of tomatoes in the southern part of the country.

While appreciating the federal government for rolling out programmes to train and retrain farmers, he commended Enugu State government for giving the State agricultural agency access and for providing funds to conduct primary activities and paying counterpart funds to attract more funds for farmers.