FG to equip NSCDC with logistics to fight insecurity — Aregbesola

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

The federal government will continue to provide NSCDC with the necessary support and logistics to maintain the present tempo of development to ensure the effective discharge of its core mandate.

The minister of interior Alhaji Abdulrauf Aregbisola stated this in Sokoto Monday while commissioning the new NSCDC Sokoto state command headquarters.

Represented by the permanent secretary of the ministry Dr Shuaibu Bilgori, the minister

said it’s no longer news that, the country is grappling with the threat of banditry, kidnapping for Ransom, insurgency, and farmers/headers clashes among many other criminalities especially in the Northwestern part of the country thus necessitating the need for an enabling environment that will serve as a launch pad for the corps.

“Government will continue to support the efforts of NSCDC towards enhancing better performance as a further step to boost national security, ” you must eschew rancour and unnecessary rivalry and ensure effective synergy with the Military and other law enforcement agencies,” says the minister.

“Government will continue to support the families of officers and men of the NSCDC and indeed other security personnel who paid the supreme price in the cause of performing their lawful duties.” The minister elaborated.

The minister enjoins all security and law enforcement agencies to work in harmony to ensure maximum security to guarantee peace and socio-economic development of the nation as their roles and duties are inextricably interwoven.

” Today’s occasion is an additional boost to the efforts of the corps to further position itself towards addressing the challenge of insecurity by providing the necessary and conducive atmosphere needed to effectively tackle emerging security threats not only in Sokoto state but the country at large.

Earlier in his address Sokoto state Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal said the Sokoto state government will continue to support security agencies wishing to establish their presence in the state with lands and accommodation.

The Governor represented by the commissioner for security Hon. Alhaji Mai Kudi Danda commended NSCDC for it’s effort in the current fight against insurgency and other criminal activities in Sokoto and other states of the Northwest.

In his welcome address, the Commandant general of the NSCDC Dr Hameed Abubakar Auanddi said the corps will continue to maintain it’s position in the security architecture of the country, adding that, the welfare of the personnel would be his utmost priority.

He said the new headquarters would enhance the capacity of the command in the fight against banditry and kidnapping in the northwest and other states if the federation.

The commandant general however called on all security agencies to join hands together to fight security challenges threatening the corporate existence of the country as an indivisible entity, while calling on the government for more support to corps and other security apparatus in the country.