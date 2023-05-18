FG to conduct survey for noncommunicable diseases — Minister

*Develops nat’l guidelines for the prevention, and management of hypertension

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire on Monday, said in order to improve the hypertension prevalence data gap, his ministry has concluded plans to conduct the National Steps Survey for non-communicable diseases, including hypertension in the country.

He explained that upon completion of the survey, the government would have nationally representative data on the prevalence of hypertension and associated risk factors for proper planning and designing of interventions to curb the development of hypertension.

The minister, who said this in his address during a press briefing he held to mark the 2023 World Hypertension Day,, also said

a national guideline for the prevention and management of hypertension in Nigeria has been developed to guide the provision of standardized care.

The 2023 World Hypertension Day, marked with the theme: “Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer,” focused on combatting low awareness, especially in low to middle-income countries, and on promoting accurate blood pressure measurement methods.

He said: “A National Guideline for the prevention and management of hypertension in Nigeria has been developed to guide the provision of standardized care.

” The hypertension guideline has treatment protocols and algorithms for used at all levels of health care provision.”

Ehanire used the occasion to inform that hypertension was preventable and can easily be detected and treated, asking those in treatment to avoid the temptation of stopping their medication.

“Let me reiterate loudly that hypertension is preventable and can easily be detected and treated – its control is paramount in reducing the burden of cardiovascular disease in the country. For those on treatment, please avoid the temptation of stopping your medication and follow-up clinic visits without advice from your doctor or the health care worker attending to you. Generally, the adoption of a healthy lifestyle by individuals is an integral strategy that should be practised by all,” he said.

The minister, who was represented by the Director, of Public Health, Federal Ministry of Health, Alex Okoh, said the adoption of a healthy lifestyle by individuals was an integral strategy that should be practised by all.

According to him, physical activity for a minimum of 30 minutes daily was important, noting that physical activities relieve stress, keep fit, control body weight, and lowers heart disease and stroke risk.

He advised against tobacco use and exposure to second-hand smoke, and excessive alcohol consumption, and suggested the replacement of junk foods with a healthy diet.

He said: “Eat a healthy diet containing a minimum of five servings of a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables spread over each day. In addition, eat a variety of whole grains, lean meat, fish, peas, beans, and lentils. Avoid processed foods, limit salt intake to less than five grams (1 teaspoon) daily, reduce dietary cholesterol and avoid industrially produced trans-fats.”

Noting that “Hypertension is the leading cardiovascular disease and Non-Communicable Diseases, he said the disease “is responsible for significant morbidity and mortality, with the low-and-middle-income countries responsible for nearly 80°o of the global cardiovascular disease burden. “

” Globally, more than one billion people worldwide are living with hypertension and this represents more than 30% of the adult population. Of this number, only 52°o are aware of their condition while about 35% are on treatment and less than 14°o have their blood pressure controlled.

“It is worrisome that the burden of hypertension is disproportionately more in the low and middle-income countries in recent decades due to the increase in the prevalence of risk factors such as tobacco use, physical inactivity, unhealthy diet and harmful alcohol consumption. The significant burden is further accentuated by the high proportion of persons that are unaware of their condition, putting them at risk of avoidable medical complications and death.

“It is important to note that public awareness creation, education, routine screening at every opportunity, early detection and diagnosis, counselling, and prompt provision of standard treatment and care are essentials elements for hypertension prevention and control, otherwise hypertension can lead to fatal

complications such as heart disease, heart failure, stroke, blindness, chronic

kidney failure, dementia, etc.

“Several pockets of studies and surveys in Nigeria put the prevalence of hypertension in excess of 30%. According to 2019 WHO Non-Communicable Diseases Country Profiles, NCDs accounted for 29% of all deaths in Nigeria with cardiovascular disease, predominantly hypertension, responsible for 11% of all NCD deaths, and premature mortality due to NCDs at 22%. Premature mortality due to NCDs is defined as the probability of dying between ages 30 and 70 years from any of the common NCDs.

“In response to the high burden of hypertension in Nigeria, the Government over the years had instituted several strategic interventions at the Tertiary, Secondary and Primary Health Care levels with the target of screening at least 80% of the eligible population and placing 80% of people with hypertension on standard treatment and care; as well as ensuring that 80% of those on treatment have their blood pressure sustainably controlled so as to avert complication and contribute to achieving at least 25% relative reduction in the unconditional probability of dying prematurely from cardiovascular diseases and other NCDs. In addition to these, the healthy lifestyle interventions specified in the National NCDs Multi-Sectoral Action Plan importantly apply. “