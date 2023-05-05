FG tasks livestock industry on alternative feed production

….builds capacity of farmers

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Federal Government, yesterday, tasked stakeholders in the livestock industry to shift attention and resources to alternative feed production to save capital flight and high cost of operations.

The counsel was given by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Ernest Umakhihe represented by the Director, Animal Husbandry Services, Mrs. Winnie Lai Solarin, during the capacity building programme that took place in Gwagwalada, Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

Umakhihe said amidst daunting challenges in the livestock subsector, operators should look inwards and maximize profit by minimizing cost by being innovative and creative.

He further stated that in line with the present administration’s agenda to leverage on the agricultural sector to achieve wealth creation, employment generation, and diversification of the economy.

He stressed that the capacity building would provide stakeholders with needed knowledge and proffer solutions to overcome the complex challenges occasioned by the novel Coronavirus, COVID-19 Pandemic, a devastating flood, insecurity, and others negatively impacting the animal feed sub-Sector.

According to him, the global importance of the livestock subsector cannot be overemphasized as it provides the livelihood for over 1 billion people globally, while it accounts for over 40 percent of the Global Agricultural Gross Domestic Product, GDP, and provides over 33 percent of the world’s protein intake.

Therefore, challenged participants at the capacity building programme to take full advantage and adequately make use of knowledge, expertise and skills acquired to optimize the utilization of alternative feed ingredients to produce at minimal cost.

Earlier, the Director, of Animal Husbandry Services, Winnie Lai Solarin represented by the Chief Health and Animal Husbandry Technology, Florence Ahmed, stated that the Ministry was determined to adequately support feed millers with enhanced production and processing methods, which would lead to an increase in feed production, food and nutrition security as well as better Income.

Solarin called for subsidizing the cost of feed production as it would not only increase farmers’ profit but also sustain their interest.

According to her, feed constitutes about 70 percent of the cost of livestock production in Nigeria.

The Director General of, National Animal Production Research Institute, Dr. Yunusa Muhammad Ishiaku, appealed to participants to utilize the knowledge acquired from the programme for sustainable animal feed production.

In attendance were development partners, farmers, feed millers representatives and cooperative societies, and others.

The highlight of the event was the distribution of various animal feeds to each participant