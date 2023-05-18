FG releases 8-day event timetable for inauguration of President-elect, Tinubu

The federal government on Thursday released the schedule of events that will culminate in the inauguration of President-elect, Bola Tinubu on 27, May 2023.

In the schedule of activities for the 2023 Presidential Inauguration released by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, the President-Elect will be conferred with the highest national honour of Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR) on 25 May ahead of his 29 May inauguration.

“I am delighted to inform you that May 29, 2023, will mark the 7th consecutive democratic transition of power in Nigeria and on that day, we shall all be ushering in the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Mustapha said.

“Gentlemen of the press, let me once again assure Nigerians and indeed the global community of President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to the seamless transfer of power to President-Elect, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“In a demonstration of this commitment, the president has directed all relevant government institutions to cooperate with and support the transition process through engagement with the president-elect’s team.”

Mustapha said all the events will be broadcast live on all major stations and streamed on various social media platforms.

The transition council chairperson added that invited presidents, heads of governments and international organisations heads have confirmed their attendance to grace the events.

Below is the schedule of activities marking the 2023 presidential inauguration: