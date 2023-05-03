FG not unaware of workers’ poor pay, job insecurity — Ngige

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has said though the federal government has done much, “we also recognize that there is a lot more work to be done to improve the lives of Nigerian workers.

Ngige who spoke in Abuja during the May Day celebration, among others, said “We acknowledge the fact that many Nigerian workers continue to face significant challenges, including low take home pay, lack of job security, and unsatisfactory working conditions.

“We are committed to addressing these issues and creating a more favourable environment for Nigerian workers to thrive. The solution to these challenges will not come overnight but as work in progress. These have been top priorities on the agenda of the outgoing Administration and are also being bequeathed to the incoming Administration and with a work plan for addressing them as Government is a Continuum.

“I am glad to announce that the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration has launched several initiatives and programmes, including the National Enterprise Development Programme, the Youth Entrepreneurship Support Programme, the Nigerian Social Investment Fund, and the National Technology Development Programme. These programmes were designed to create jobs, provide training and skills development, and support small and medium-sized enterprises. These landmark programmes and achievements are worthy of note. It is hoped that with your support, the incoming administration will do better in line with the developmental blueprint of our political party.

He recalled that “In the past few years, we have taken a number of measures to support Nigerian workers, including the review and increasing of the National Minimum Wage, Institutionalising its review automatically every five years in the Act.”

Besides, the Minister noted that since the emergence of the Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure (CONPSS) on the first of January, 2007, it has not been reviewed by any of the past administrations but for the consequential Minimum wage adjustment of 2019 for all wage structures under this Government in 2019

“However, in line with the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerian workers, the Federal Government recently worked out the introduction of a 40 per cent Peculiar Allowance into the remuneration and emoluments of core Federal Civil Servants and other public servants on the CONPSS to help cushion the effects of inflation and other costs of doing their works as they are not on any special allowances.

“This demonstrates the government and leadership commitment to improving workers’ welfare and conditions of service even without any Industrial action but fallout of social dialogue.

“However other worker’s in the other different wage structures like CONHESS, CONMESS CONUAS, CONTISS that started their Collective Bargaining with their Employer even with Industrial action are wounding up their CBAs for the National Salaries Incomes and wages to transmit same for final treatment as provisions were made in the 2023 Appropriations for them with effect from 1st January 2023.”