FG names NIMASA Abuja zonal office after Otunba Folarin

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

THE Federal government, Tuesday, named the new Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Abuja Zonal office after the former Chairman of the Nigerian Ports Consultative Council, NPCC, Otunba Olakunle Folarin.

Speaking at the Commissioning of the NIMASA office in Abuja, the Minister of Transportation, Maazu Sambo said the move was imperative, saying Otunba Folarin contributed immensely to the Maritime sector.

He explained that the contributions of Folarin gave birth to the development of the Maritime sector in the country.

He said: “Over 50 years in the maritime sector, the knowledge and ideas of Otunba shaped the industry to a progressive height. His time as the Chairman of NPCC bears witness. During His time in the Council, quality advocacy, consultation and sensitization were used as a tool to offer advice both to government agencies and stakeholders in the industry.

Late Otunba Folarin was also the Managing Director, and CEO of Kenprima Technology and Kenprima Limited, a respected company in the Maritime sector.

While charging staff of NIMASA to ensure more productivity in service, he said the structure was part of the government’s commitment to ensure NIMASA achieves its mandate.

“The Abuja Zonal Office further oversees the operations of the NIMASA’s Lokaja Safety Base, thereby playing a pivotal role in delivering the Agency’s regulatory responsibilities on safety matters in our inland waterways.

“Therefore, due to the strategic role the Abuja Zonal Office plays, it became imperative to establish a permanent station as several limiting factors encumber the current office from the restrictive nature of operating from a rented property, limiting NIMASAs ability to restructure and modify the facility to meet exigencies necessary to increase productivity, to the long-term financial implications of paying exorbitant rents.

” All these factors have led to the acquisition of the New Abuja Zonal Office and serve as further proof of the growth in capacity of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency due to its deepened role in the economic development of Nigeria” he stated.

On his part, the Director General of NIMASA, Bashir Jamoh said workplace and working environment are crucial to every business enterprise, adding: “Imagine you are in a rented place and the landlord asks you to park out every time when you have plenty to maintain a property and you can live in peace.

“So, our intention is to build a solid foundation for NIMASA. This office was established in 1987 and the Abuja office remains a cardinal office that interfaces with other agencies we don’t have an office environment, so the essence is to ensure that we maintain sanctity in terms of productivity to boost economic growth and development. This building will probably house the regional maritime bank.”