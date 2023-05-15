FG ‘ll continue to prioritize youth development – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

By Luminous Jannamike

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has pledged that the Federal Government will continue to prioritize youth development through policies and programmes that empower them not only for economic survival but also for future leadership roles.

He made this known while speaking at the opening ceremony of the 50th-anniversary celebration of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Abuja on Monday.

The opening ceremony was attended by top government officials, including the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, and the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, among others.

Osinbajo, who was represented by the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, highlighted the importance of youth empowerment as a key driver of national development.

He said, “It is gratifying to note that NYSC has continued to renew and make itself indispensable by evolving policies and programmes that have clearly identified it as a foremost institution for development in the country.

“On our part, we will continue to accord priority to youth development through policies and programmes that will empower them not only for economic survival, but also for future leadership roles in our dear country.”

Speaking also, the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, lauded the NYSC for its contributions to the socio-economic development of Nigeria.

He noted that the NYSC has become a household name in the country, and in its 50 years of existence, has kept faith with its objectives and mandate.

“Through its programmes, the Scheme has made invaluable impact in various aspects of national development, including providing health care to our rural communities, while its contributions to education and rural infrastructure are legendary,” Dare said.

In his address, the Director-General of the NYSC, Brigadier-General Yushau Ahmed, expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for its continued support towards the scheme.

He also reiterated the commitment of the NYSC to its mandate of promoting national unity and development.

“In 50 years, the NYSC has effectively discharged its mandate, overcome operational challenges under several administrations to stand the test of time.

“This is better appreciated against the backdrop of the fact that some institutions that were established about the same time the NYSC birthed, or much after have gone under, being unable to weather the storms of existential threats,” Ahmed said.