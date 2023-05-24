FG inaugurates State burial C’ttee for Oladipo Diya

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Federal Government has inaugurated a State Funeral Committee for the former Chief of General Staff, Lieutenant General Oladipo Diya (retd).

Inaugurating the Committee on Wednesday in Abuja, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, said it has the mandate of planning a befitting burial for the deceased.

He urged the committee to ensure that the late elder statesman would be given a befitting burial.

Director, Information, in the Office of the SGF, Mr Willie Bassey in a statement said Mustapha who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office in the OSGF, Dr. Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri stated that the State Funeral Committee would among other things, organize a proper burial for General Diya in collaboration with Ogun and Lagos State Governments.

“The Funeral Committee, which is chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, CFR, were drawn from Ministries, Departments and Agencies MDAs.

“They include Honourable Ministers from Ministry of Works and Housing; Ministry of Information and Culture; Ministry of Mines and Steel Development; Chief of Defence Staff; Inspector-General of Police; Director-General, Department of State Services; Representatives of Ogun and Lagos State Governments and the family of late Lt. Gen. Diya; and the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office OSGF.

“According to him, five Sub-Committees were also approved by Mr. President to facilitate a seamless execution of the State funeral programme for the late Chief of General Staff. The Sub-Committees are as follows: Works and Services Sub-Committee; Funeral and Security Sub-Committee; Publicity Sub-Committee and Accommodation/ Protocol and Secretariat.

“Speaking on behalf of the Executive Governor of Ogun State, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Ganiyu Hamzat, assured the SGF of the preparedness of the State Government to partner with the Federal Government to give the late Chief of General Staff a grand state funeral. He added that the State Government has magnanimously donated the sum of N50,000,000.00 (Fifty Million naira) and also upgraded road infrastructure to ease movement to the funeral area.

“While responding, the son to the former Chief of General Staff, Oyindamola Diya, on behalf of the family thanked the Federal Government and the Ogun State Government for standing by them over the demise of their father and also organizing a befitting burial for him.

“The son to late statesman, Oyindamola Diya has released the funeral programme which will commence on Sunday, 23rd July, 2023 with the Service off Songs and Night of Tribute and to climax with the final burial rites and interment on Saturday 29th July 2023”, the statement added.