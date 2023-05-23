FG inaugurates NSCDC headquarters in Sokoto

The Federal Government has inaugurated the Sokoto State Command Permanent Administrative Headquarters of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Mr Rauf Aregbesola, the Minister of Interior, who inaugurated the project on Monday, noted with pride the tremendous transformation being witnessed by the corps in the past two years.

Aregbesola, represented by Dr Shuaibu Belgore, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, appreciated the leadership of the corps for its determination and doggedness to succeed.

He said it was worth noting that NSCDC has in the last couple of years demonstrated its readiness to positively impact on the nation’s security.

“This is through its proactiveness, especially prompt and regular sharing of actionable intelligence, dogged determination to deliver on its mandate and stamp out all forms of criminality.

“The Corps is as well committed in developing the capacity of its personnel through regular training and programmes to boost their morale for better performance,” he said.

The minister assured the corps that government would continue to support their efforts toward enhancing better performance as a further step to boost national security.

He charged officers and men of the corps to eschew rancour and unnecessary rivalry, and ensure effective synergy with other law enforcement agencies in tackling the complexities of security environment.

Aregbesola appreciated Gov. Aminu Tambuwal for providing an enabling environment for the corps to effectively deliver on its mandate in the state.

Earlier, Mr Ahmed Audi, the NSCDC Commandant General, described the occasion as another landmark achievement in the corps’ effort to maintain its pride of place within the country’s security architecture.

“What we are witnessing today is a testimony to our determination to impact positively on the security of the state and the country at large.

“This type of project is being replicated across the states and the Federal Capital Territory,” he said.

Audi added that the NSCDC has made staff welfare its top priority and is determined continue to develop strategic projects geared towards improving the performance of personnel and boosting their morale.

He thanked Tambuwal for ensuring an enabling working environment for personnel, saying “it has in no small measure enhance the performance of the corps mandate in the state”

On his part, Tambuwal, represented by Alhaji Abubakar Maikudi, the state Commissioner for Security, appreciated the support of security personnel in the state.

“I thank you most sincerely for your support throughout my administration in the state and I want to assure you that your sacrifice will never go in vain,” the governor said. (NAN)