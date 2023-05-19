FG inaugurates Advertising Offences Tribunal

Lai Mohammed

By Tunde Oso

MINISTER of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, yesterday, in Abuja, inaugurated the Advertising Offences Tribunal and charged members of the tribunal to carry out their assignment diligently to promote ethical standards and professionalism in the Advertising industry.

The tribunal, which is headed by Justice Cecilia Olatoregun, is an independent specialised judicial body established to ensure equity, openness, fairness and impartiality in all disputes and offences committed or allegedly committed under the Act. The other four members of the tribunal are; Mr. Charles Odenigbo, Mr. Moroof Aileru, Mrs. Julia Oku Jack, Alhaji Bello Kankarofi and Mr. Idorenyen Enang.

The minister said the Federal Government’s interest in boosting the role and mandate of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) for effective regulation of advertising, advertisement and marketing communication in Nigeria is built on the awareness that the Nigeria Advertising industry holds enormous potentials to influence the nation’s economic growth.

Mohammed pointed out that the government realised that in order to exercise the jurisdiction vested by the Act on the Tribunal, it must have persons with relevant knowledge and background in the Nigeria judicial system as well as the Nigeria advertising space, hence the decision for the appointment of the outstanding persons being inaugurated.

The new chairperson, Justice Olatoregun thanked the minister and ARCON for the trust they have in members of the tribunal and promised that members of the tribunal will work to the best of their ability. Justice Olatoregun also commended the Director General of ARCON, Dr. Lekan Fadolapo, for his purposeful leadership and expressed deep appreciation to her colleagues in the tribunal for their willingness to serve the nation through the tribunal.

The D-G, Dr. Fadolapo, commended the minister for his cooperation with ARCON and commitment to enhance professionalism in the advertising sub-sector of the economy.

“While I’m congratulating our industry and members of the panel for today’s landmark achievement, I will single out our minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed for his pragmatism and commitment to up the game in the advertising industry. Under him, the industry has witnessed the most entrenched reform which has redefined practice and boost professionalism,”