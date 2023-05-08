FG evacuates another 129 Nigerians from Port Sudan (See breakdown)

The Federal Government has evacuated another 129 Nigerians, who were stuck in the heat of the ongoing crisis in Sudan.
They arrived on Monday morning at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Tarco Air, a Sudanese Airline, around 9.15am.
This recent evacuation brings to 1,600 Nigerians that have been evacuated since the exercise commenced last Wednesday.
See the breakdown of the evacuation below:
Wednesday 3rd May:
Military Jet C13 ..99 people
AirPeace Flight 277 (Total 376)
Friday 5th May
Tarco Air …. 130
Saturday 6th
Tarco Air….131
Sunday 7th May
MaxAir…. 410
Tarco Air ~ 102
Azman Air 322
Monday 8th May
Tarco….129.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.