FG evacuates another 129 Nigerians from Port Sudan (See breakdown)

The Federal Government has evacuated another 129 Nigerians, who were stuck in the heat of the ongoing crisis in Sudan.

They arrived on Monday morning at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Tarco Air, a Sudanese Airline, around 9.15am.

This recent evacuation brings to 1,600 Nigerians that have been evacuated since the exercise commenced last Wednesday.

See the breakdown of the evacuation below:

Wednesday 3rd May:

Military Jet C13 ..99 people

AirPeace Flight 277 (Total 376)

Friday 5th May

Tarco Air …. 130

Saturday 6th

Tarco Air….131

Sunday 7th May

MaxAir…. 410

Tarco Air ~ 102

Azman Air 322

Monday 8th May

Tarco….129.