FG establishes 13 metropolitan fire stations across Nigeria

By Soni Daniel & Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Government has established 13 Metropolitan Fire Stations in some cities across the country in addition to establishing Federal Fire Service in the 36 States of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who commissioned the newly established Metropolitan Fire Station FCT Command located in Kubwa, Abuja, on Tuesday, said the 13 Zonal Fire Station Headquarters also called Metro Fire Station were positioned strategically in the suburban areas for rapid fire and rescue interventions to the community in a much shorter life-saving time.

He noted that the protection of lives and property of the people of Nigerians has been of utmost importance to the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, saying this was why the Ministry of Interior has received the President’s serious attention. Aregbesola said the outgoing administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has also revamped the Federal Fire Service from a moribund institution to a first-class disaster and emergency management agency.

He recalled that when the Administration came to power in 2015, the Federal Fire Service (FFS) was only fitfully represented in Abuja and Lagos with two functional fire engines.

The minister said: “But the FFS is now represented in all the states of the federation with state-of-the-art firefighting and disaster management infrastructure.

“As a result of this, the Federal Government provided 106 modern firefighting trucks to the FFS. Two years ago, the Federal Government also provided an infrastructure upgrade comprising of 44 firefighting engines, 15 water tankers, 15 rapid intervention fire engines and 20 basic life support ambulances.

“In the same year, we commissioned aerial firefighting equipment designed for skyscrapers in Lagos. It was the first of its kind in Nigeria. Indeed, we have grown in leads and bounds.

“Several firefighting officers were sent abroad, to the United Kingdom, Dubai, Belarus, etc., for train-the-trainer and other advanced courses. Some of these officers are now the master trainers that are training other officers on modern firefighting, disaster and emergency management etc. “Numerous Local trainings were also done, cutting across cadres, squads and ranks in both the National Fire Academy and other credible training institutes across the country.

“These trainings are for human capacity building to ensure optimum service delivery, enhance professionalism and maintain required standards in operational and administrative disciplines.

“The FFS has also been recalibrated spread-wise to enhance administrative and operational performances by creating13 zonal headquarters after it had ensured that it had presence in all the 36 States of the federation including the FCT.

“To this extent, it has built 13 zonal headquarters, one of which we are commissioning today. The others are at various stages of completion, though, but I believe, this is a feat worth noting too.

“It will be right to say that attention and resources devoted by the current Administration into the Federal Fire Service since 2015 is more than whatever has been put into it since its establishment in 1901,” the Minister said.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, was also at the Federal Fire Training School, Sheda, Abuja to unveil the multi-billion naira House, he described as the “soul and heart” of the National Fire Academy.

He noted that the pre-engineered and pre-fabricated structure incorporated the recommendation of International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and meet their requirement, adding that the customized training prop is to meet specific training needs of firefighters.

Controller-General of Federal Fire Service Engr Jaji Abdulganiyu, in remark said the Metropolitan Fire Station in Kubwa is a great asset to the local community and would help to reduce the risk of fire-related incidents, serve as a hub for fire services in the region, providing support and assistance to the local community and also act as a training center for fire personnel, equipping them with the skills and knowledge they need to protect lives and property.

He said: “The safety of Nigerian citizens and the protection of their assets have become paramount for President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. Consequently, the Ministry of Interior has prioritized this matter, leading to a transformation of the Federal Fire Service from a dormant institution into a premier disaster and emergency management agency.”

“Federal Government has provided 106 modern fire fighting trucks to the Federal Fire Service, upgraded 44 firefighting engines, provided 15 water tankers, 15 rapid intervention fire engines and 20 basic life support ambulances,” he added.

He also stated that the Metropolitan Fire Station is positioned strategically in the urban Kubwa District for rapid fire and rescue operations to the community in a much shorter life saving time.

Recalling the state of the FFS when the administration took office in 2015, Aregbesola highlighted that the service was limited to sporadic presence in Abuja and Lagos, equipped with only two operational fire engines. However, substantial progress has been made, with the FFS now established in all states of the federation, equipped with cutting-edge fire fighting and disaster management infrastructure.

To reinforce these efforts, the Federal Government has provided the FFS with 106 modern fire fighting trucks, along with 44 fire fighting engines, 15 water tankers, 15 rapid intervention fire engines, and 20 basic life support ambulances. Notably, an aerial fire fighting equipment specially designed for skyscrapers was commissioned in Lagos two years ago, marking a ground-breaking achievement in Nigeria.

Earlier in the day, the Minister had also unveiled the state-of-the-art House at the Federal Fire Training School in Sheda, Abuja.

This cutting-edge facility, hailed as the “soul and heart” of the National Fire Academy, adheres to the International Organization for Standardization’s recommendations, ensuring it meets the highest standards. The customized training infrastructure is tailored to address the specific needs of fire-fighters, equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge to safeguard lives and property.

Controller-General of the Federal Fire Service, Engr Jaji Abdulganiyu, expressed his enthusiasm about the newly established Metropolitan Fire Station in Kubwa, emphasizing its role as a vital asset to the local community.

“The Metropolitan Fire Station in Kubwa is a great asset to the local community and would help to reduce the risk of fire-related incidents, serve as a hub for fire services in the region, providing support and assistance to the local community and also act as a training centre for fire personnel, equipping them with the skills and knowledge they need to protect lives and property,” he said.