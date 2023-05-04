FG earmarks N15bn for Katsina airport expansion – Aviation Minister

Hadi Sirika, Aviation Minister.

… to be completed in the next 12 months

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Federal Government has earmarked over N15 billion for the expansion of the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport terminal in Katsina State.

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika disclosed this on Thursday at the ground-breaking ceremony held at the airport premise on Thursday.

According to Sirika, the terminal will create over 1500 additional jobs, boost trade and as well unleash new opportunities in the state.

The Aviation Minister who also disclosed that the project would be completed within the next 12 months said all the needed facilities are already in place except for the building.

While fielding questions from journalists shortly after the ground breaking ceremony, Sirika said:

“Over 70 per cent of the required sum for the project has been made available.

“The fire truck maintenance and the overall rehabilitation centre cost about about N14 billion.

“All the facilities have been procured and are in place. We are just waiting for the building to finish to mount them.

“It is our hope that the terminal building will be delivered in 12 months. “The cargo centre is about N1.4 billion but there is a slight request for adjustment.

“That will be done within a completion of six months. “The pavement will be completed in six months and it is at the cost of about N1.3 billion.”

Also speaking at the ground breaking ceremony, Katsina Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, represented by the

Commissioner for Land and Survey in the state, Dr Bashir Gambo Saulawa thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the Aviation Minister for bringing this development to the state.

Masari assured that the airport roadmap which is adjudged as one in history will remain indelible in the hearts of the people of the state.

While noting that two sites were allotted for the project, Governor Masari’s representative said those displaced as a result have been compensated and resettled.

According to Saulawa, the state government so far as part of efforts to see to the realization of the project paid compensation of about N230m to beneficiaries who were owners of the 110 hectares of land on which the project partly occupies.