FG confers CON award on Gov Hope Uzodimma

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma was yesterday bestowed with the National Honour of the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The award which was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari is coming at the same period when the Rivers State Government conferred on the Governor its highest Award of Grand Service Star of Rivers State (GSSRS).

The news of the award was received with excitement by ndi Imo and it is in recognition of Governor Hope Uzodimma’s immense contributions to national development and unity.