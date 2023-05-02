FG concludes plans to explore alternative funding for oil, gas development

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor & Ediri Ejoh, Houston, Texas

The Federal Government has concluded plans to explore alternative funding models for the development of oil and gas in Nigeria.

This is targeted at achieving the sustainable development of the nation’s petroleum resources despite funding challenges that investors encounter in the process of investing in Nigeria.



The Commission Chief Executive (CCE), the Nigerian Upstream Downstream Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Mr. Gbenga Komolafe, disclosed this at the opening of the pavilion and exhibition stand of Nigeria oil and gas companies at the Oil Technology Conference (OTC) which opened in Houston, Texas, United States of American, yesterday.



Komolafe said the need to develop the country’s hydrocarbon resources requires huge funding, hence the decision of the commission to develop an alternative funding model for the industry.



He assured that Nigeria will not be left behind in the energy conversation discussion as the country is a place where needs meet opportunities, adding that Africa and by extension, Nigeria is well positioned because it has all it takes to bridge the energy gap in the light of energy transition.

Komolafe maintained that Nigeria with abundant oil and gas reserves and other sources of energy is well-positioned to be a superpower if all these hydrocarbon resources are well-developed in a coordinated manner.



He also explained that the signing into law of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) has created a landmark reform in the petroleum industry which included an attractive fiscal and regulatory regime.



Later in an interview, he said: “Energy transition conversation is gaining momentum globally and as a nation, we need to keep track of that conversation. Good enough, Nigeria is keeping track of the conversation and we are finetuning our policies to be in alignment with the energy conversation.



“Preparation is being progressed and recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari made a commitment that the nation will attain net zero emission by 2060. Therefore, Nigeria has developed its energy transition plan and for us as the regulatory commission, we are finetuning our policies and regulations to be in alignment.



“Currently, we have created a department to deal with decarbonization in a manner that will reduce carbon footprints credit and our regulations are equally benchmarking global best standards and practices.”



He stated that the Nigerian government is firmly working towards its commitment at United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26 in Glasgow, UK, to cut its carbon emission to net zero by 2060, adding that Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme (NGFCP), is progressing well. He said that very soon the Commission will announce the names of the successful bidders.



He noted that this is coming at a time energy crisis and transition are on the backdrop of the government’s decade of gas policy. The development seeks to tame decades of gas flaring in the oil-producing region of the Niger Delta and enable the federation to generate billions of dollars in investment and signature bonuses.



He said in recognition of the funding challenges facing some of the awardees of the 2020 marginal field bid round licenses, the Commission is, also, planning production-based lending engagement that will help them source needed capital to commence full field development towards hitting first oil.



He explained that this is an initiative of the Commission to ease challenges in the sector, stressing that the engagement which is planned to commence soon will be between the Commission, Petroleum Production Licence (PPL) Awardees, Exploration and Production (E&P) service providers, and banks.

“It is to provide platforms for strategic partnership/alliance between the awardees and the service providers for well re-entry and drilling services. The arrangement is to be offered on service fee recoverable by the service providers from production to be attached,” he noted.

“What the Commission is doing is a landmark plan to organise an E&P International Financing Road Show for financiers, investment bankers, private equities, and multi-lateral institutional investors. The initiative is to showcase the high-value quick win opportunities available to investors in the recent PPL awards, the ongoing National Gas Flare Commercialization Programme, as well as the ongoing deepwater mini-bid awards.”



Similarly, the Chairman, Lee Engineering and Construction Company Limited, Dr. Leemon Ikpea, whose company is set to open a fabrication factory in Warri, Delta State, said funding has been a very serious issue in the execution of the various projects undertaken in the industry.



He said: “It’s by special grace; we can get to where we are today. We have looked for more pragmatic ways to get the needed funding. Like other big enterprises working in a Nigerian economy that is dollarized, prices of materials rise unpredictably within a few days or weeks. It’s difficult to go back to a client to discuss new terms regarding changing prices. It will not be too much if the government grants import waivers and tax rebates to encourage investors.”