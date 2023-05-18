FG concessions Abuja, Kano airports

…Says NAIA, MAKIA concessioning to generate over $4bn revenue

…as Aviation Ministry becomes Ministry of Aviation, Aerospace

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

THE Federal Government, FG, says it has successfully concessioned the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA, Abuja, and Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, MAKIA, Kano.

In a statement signed by the Special Assistant on Public Affairs to the Minister of Aviation, James Odaudu, Thursday, stated that the concessioning came after the approval of the Federal Executive Council, FEC.

He disclosed that the Corporacion American Airport Consortium emerged as the preferred bidder, which comprises the Corporation American Airports, Mota Engil Africa, and Mota Engil Nigeria.

Furthermore, the Corporacion American Airport Consortium will make upfront payments of $7 million for NAIA and $1.5 million for MAKIA.

Odaudu stated that the concessioning of Abuja and Kano airports were in alignment with the Aviation Roadmap, approved by Mr. President on 18th October 2016, and signifies the Ministry’s commitment towards revitalizing the nation’s aviation sector.

He said the partnership arrangement will be effective for 20 years for NAIA and 30 years for MAKIA.

He said: “Following a thorough and comprehensive evaluation process that commenced with the Request for Qualification (RFQ) advertised in local and international media on 16th August 2021, and subsequent rigorous evaluation of technical and financial bids, coupled with due diligence visits conducted from 27th – 29th December 2022 and 9th – 10th January 2023, the Corporacion American Airport Consortium has emerged as the preferred bidder.

“The consortium, composed of The Corporation American Airports, Mota Engil Africa, and Mota Engil Nigeria, is globally recognized for its superior technical expertise in the design, construction, management, and operation of infrastructure. The Corporation American Airports, a New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) listed airport operator, has presence across three continents, managing 53 airports in six countries and serving approximately 82.4 million passengers in 2019.

“The concession of NAIA and MAKIA will considerably enhance the operational efficiency and profitability of these airports, repositioning them to operate optimally and competitively. During the concession period, total projected nominal revenues accruable from the combined Concession of NAIA and MAKIA exceed $4 billion United States Dollars. Over 70% of these projected revenues will be payable to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), thereby generating additional revenue sources for the Federal Government.”

Reacting to the approval, coming the same day as signing of the Memorandum Of Understanding (MoU) for the commencement of the African Aviation and Aerospace University, AAAU, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, Senator Hadi Sirika said the period is momentous for Nigeria’s aviation industry.

He said the move underscores the Administration’s dedication to improving the standards of the nation’s airports, providing world-class services to all travelers and generating considerable economic benefits for the country.

According to him, the concession will herald a new era of excellence in Nigeria’s aviation industry, saying that he eagerly anticipates a successful partnership with the Corporacion American Airport Consortium.

In a related development, the Federal Executive Council also approved the change of nomenclature of the Federal Ministry of Aviation to the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace with immediate effect.