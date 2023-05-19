FG concessions Abuja, Kano airports

•Says NAIA, MAKIA concessioning to generate over $4bn revenue

THE Federal Government said yesterday it has successfully concessioned the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, NAIA, Abuja, and Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, MAKIA, Kano.

In a statement signed by the Special Assistant on Public Affairs to the Minister of Aviation, James Odaudu, the government said the concessioning came after the approval of the Federal Executive Council, FEC.

He disclosed that the Corporation American Airport Consortium emerged as the preferred bidder.

According to him, consortium comprises the Corporation American Airports, Mota Engil Africa, and Mota Engil Nigeria.

Odaudu said the Corporation American Airport Consortium would make upfront payments of $7 million for NAIA and $1.5 million for MAKIA.

He said during the concession period, total projected nominal revenues accruable from the combined concession of NAIA and MAKIA would exceed $4 billion which, according to him, over 70 per cent of these projected revenues will be payable to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN.

Odaudu stated that the concessioning of Abuja and Kano airports were in alignment with the Aviation Roadmap approved by the President on October 18, 2016, and signified the ministry’s commitment towards revitalizing the nation’s aviation sector, adding that the partnership arrangement would be effective for 20 years for NAIA and 30 years for MAKIA.