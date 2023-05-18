FG commits over N6b to provide infrastructures, teaching aids in Kano College — TETFund

…provide adequate security for facilities – NCCE appeals to TETFund

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund, Arc. Sunny Echono, said the Federal Government has committed over N6 billion to the provision of infrastructures and teaching aids at the Federal College of Education (Technical) Bichi in Kano State.

Echono stated this during the commissioning ceremony of seven iconic projects worth N2.1 billion executed by the fund at the institution.

The Executive Secretary represented by the TETFund Zonal Director (North-West), Hajia Bilkisu Zangon-Daura said since 2011 till date the fund has invested over N5 billion in provision of infrastructure and N1 billion on teaching aids among others in the institution.

According to him, “The Federal Government, through TETFund has made huge investments in the provision of requisite infrastructure to aid teaching, learning and research in the nation’s public tertiary institutions spread all over the country.

“This institution has been a major beneficiary of such huge investments since 2011. From 2011 to date, TETFund has allocated over ₦6.8billion to the

College with over 90% of this fully disbursed. This translates to the provision of a fully furnished and equipped College Library, 10 No. Academic buildings and Administrative buildings (all fully furnished), 4 No. Lecture theatre buildings with a combined capacity of over 2,000 students, over 50 No. Lecture rooms to cater for about 1,500 students, more than 50 No. Staff Offices, 6 No. Laboratories, 6 No. Workshops, male and female Students Hostels, numerous rehabilitation works all worth over ₦5 billion.

“Then there’s also the provision of teaching aids, computers, equipment, furniture, solar street-lighting, books and library materials worth over ₦1 billion. At this juncture, it has to be said that the

College has done remarkably well as it has not relented in its pursuit for improved quality of education through the provision of state of the arts enabling environment for teaching and learning,” the TETFund Executive Secretary, Echono stated.

On his part, the Executive Secretary, National Commission for Colleges of Education, NCCE, Prof. Paulinus Okwelle appealed to the fund to create an intervention line to provide adequate security to efficiently man all gigantic interventions or projects (facilities) erected in the various tertiary institutions.

Okwelle represented by Chairman, Committee of Provosts of Colleges of Education in Nigeria and Provost of Federal College of Education, Kontagora, Prof. Faruq Rashid said the education sector in the country is in a diabetic state but notwithstanding it owes the fund commendation for providing pills that treats diseases affecting the education sector.

Earlier, the Provost, Federal College of Bichi, Prof. Bashir Muhammad said with the commissioning of the project will boost educational activities in the college as he said the institution now has additional 58 classrooms (50 to 200 capacity), 18 theatres/conference halls, 125 offices and 172 toilets.

Meanwhile, the project was commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari who was represented by the Senator representing Kano North Senatorial district and Chairman, Senate Committee of Appropriations, Senator Barau Jibrin said project would in no small measure further enhance teaching and learning and improve academic standards towards making the institutions globally competitive for economic and technological development of the country.

Senator Barau represented by Prof. Mohammad Ibn Abdullah however admonished the beneficiary college to take full advantage of the facilities and make good use of them for the educational and vocational development of the students.