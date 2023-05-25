Festus Keyamo’s ‘Emi Lokan’ moment and Bwala’s envy

By Josef Onoh

Righteous ambition is a virtue. This is why people who are contented with stagnation and mediocrity are frowned upon by God and society. Hard-working men are expected to grow in leaps and bounds as time passes by as ample reward for their work. In Christiandom, it is called moving from “glory to glory.”

This is why, love him or despise him, controversial lawyer and Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, has done the right thing, borrowing a leaf from the strategy playbook of his politically astute boss, President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, by declaring his own ‘Emi Lokan’ moment. I predict that in a few months’ time, those who have laughed at Keyamo’s upfrontness will look back and understand the wisdom of one of APC’s fiercest and finest campaign arrowheads.

It takes a sense of self-worth and confidence to declare oneself good enough for promotion. It is not pride; it is the attitude of natural-born champions. Mere mortals cannot comprehend this because it does not soothe their sense of false humility and hypocritical sanctimony.

I will skip the legal and constitutional aspects of Keyamo’s written valedictory speech to President Muhammadu Buhari as I am not a lawyer and therefore, not competent enough to argue those areas.

What I do know about are the principles of growth: “Seest thou a man diligent in his work? He shall stand before kings. He shall not stand before mean men.” – Proverbs 22:29.

The radical lawyer, whatever side of the coin he has domiciled (activist or government member), has always stayed diligent in his business. He obeys the laws of power that command absolute loyalty to the boss, and receives bullets on their behalf.

What I like about Keyamo is how he owns his actions with his chest. With him, what you see is what you get. You may or may not like some of his actions but you can be sure of his stand.

That trait is an aspect of predictability that bodes well for his bosses; they know that Keyamo stands with them. They know that he will catch arrows meant for them.

Why should such a person not deserve promotion? Does a labourer not deserve his wages anymore just because you don’t like the messenger?

When the President-elect first sounded his ’emi lokan’ mantra, not a few persons laughed over it. They made memes of it and called it a foolish joke. But that was BAT standing up for himself. He was announcing his readiness to fight for what he believed in. It was a masterstroke and it worked. It rallied foot soldiers.

Festus Keyamo, SAN, has now done what many did not have the courage to do. By that valedictory speech he stirred a conversation that requires, may require judicial interpretation and constitutional clarity. For an entire day, all that happened on the Nigerian social media space were the issues raised by Keyamo. Given the brilliant observations from a vast number of concerned Nigerians, I have no doubt that the topic will be visited in the very near future, thanks to Keyamo.

It is what he has always been good at: compelling the polity to question, answer, and adjust. And he’s been so good at this since his 20’s, an age that nobody knew the likes of Daniel Bwala, a lawyer and Spokesman to Atiku Abubakar, whose increasing mental breakdown since the outcome of the presidential elections is worrisome.

I checked my records and I can confirm that Keyamo has never mentioned Bwala by name for once in all his public outings. He has never replied, even once, to his endless, envy-driven vitriol either. Bwala’s online activities call for concern. Somebody should check up on him, please.

The attention-seeking Atiku’s aide now spends his days conjuring up lists of political appointments on behalf of the ruling APC. In those lists, he trolls Keyamo, his far senior at the Bar who has grown in leaps and bounds and continues to do so without trying to put his own colleagues like Bwala down.

When he is not doing that, Bwala is shooting skits, forcing other lawyers to open car doors for him in full lawyer’s regalia.

It would seem that Bwala is unable to recover from the technical knockout that he and his boss suffered in the hands of APC at the polls, hence I’ve continuously advised him to board the Qatar Airways flight to Dubai via Doha on the 28th of May. Even the uninitiated political observers on Twitter can deduce that Mr Bwala regrets his decision to leave the APC for Atiku.

Sadly, he cannot handle the severe pains and so he makes a fool of himself, feeding small children on Twitter with content to mock him.

Keyamo is ambitious and I love ambitious people. So far, the ambition is not to hurt people. Come May 29, Festus Keyamo, SAN, will dress up in his best wears and stand before the Kings whilst Bwala would be a bitter commentator on Twitter, blasting a man who has never had his time.

People who think of themselves as good often fail to wonder why they never make it to the pinnacle. It is because of little details such as this one; mind your business, stay on topics, add value and never try to pull people down. Your own day will come too.

Most importantly though, is the fact that Keyamo has never been mates with the Atiku spokesmen. The Delta-born lawyer was already a national figure in his 20’s. He had fought on the side of the people and gone to prison for it. He has also been in government. What did Bwala ever do to make impact?

There is a reason why Keyamo always trends on social media and it is not just because of what he says (people have said worse than him and didn’t trend); it is because he had paid his dues long ago and he is already etched in the consciousness of Nigerians.

Between an ambitious, hard-working and strategic Minister of State whose work speaks volumes and a lousy, rabble-rousing, envious and incompetent attention seeker, I know who I will choose.

Think about it: there is a reason why APC let Bwala leave for PDP and chose Keyamo as its Spokesman. A city that is set on a hill cannot hide.

Dr. Onoh is the President-elect, Bola Tinubu’s spokesman in South Eas