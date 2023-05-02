Female wins overall best student as CITN inducts 680

By Elizabeth Osayande

Damiloa Amodu has broken the ceiling to emerge as the overall best student out of a total of 680, at the 48th induction ceremony of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigerian, CITN.

While the award of overall best was donated to her by Chief David Olorunleke, Amodu also got three other prizes that included: Best Student in income tax for special business, donated by Alhaji Ayodele Adigun; the best student graduating female student, donated by Prince Razaq Quadri; and the overall best student, donated by the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, the president, CITN, Chief Adesina Adedayo while tasking tax professionals to uphold the values of the profession, called on the Nigerian government to carry an in-depth impact assessment of tax deal that is changing the dynamics in global tax practice.

His words: “The digital economy has grown dramatically worldwide, leading to the growth in e-commerce and online transactions. Despite the advantages linked to the expansion of the digital economy, several challenges have also originated. Amid these challenges, tax implications of the digitalised economy are perhaps the most urgent that bedevil revenue authorities, policymakers of governments, international organisations, and tax professionals.

“Tax administration in Africa and indeed Nigeria remain unclear on the most effective and efficient way to tax the digital economy, yet the challenges arising from technological advancement and intricate business models continue to mount; thus, increasing the likelihood of tax revenue leakages

“As you may all know, there are several international and regional efforts that have been made in recent times to address these issues. Some of which include the United Nations Guidelines on Transfer Pricing, efforts to regulate Base Erosion and Profit Shifting through the BEPS projects, OECD Transfer Pricing Guidelines, and ATAF guidelines on intangibles among other unilateral and bilateral efforts.

“Profoundly, the Global Tax Deal is changing the way taxes are collected globally. In relation to the OECD Two Pillar Solution, ATAF, on behalf of African countries, has posed questions on the effectiveness and inclusiveness of the proposed provisions and pillars guiding the envisaged global taxing rules.

“Similarly, the CITN also has continually engaged key stakeholders in its appraisal of the viability and adaptability or not of the OCED Two Pillar Solution. While there have been serious arguments and finally some semblance of agreement, I believe that in-depth impact assessment of the Tax Deal would put our decision as a nation in proper perspective. ” Adedayo noted.