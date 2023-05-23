Female techpreneurs seek more  participation to drive innovation

By Nkiruka Nnorom

FEMALE entrepreneurs in the technology space are canvassing for participation of more women in the sector, saying that their involvement would drive better policies and more innovation within the ecosystem.

They also encouraged women to take on more tech roles and be problem solvers, as well as provide different resources for new entrants that would be of help to them.

They spoke at the Stanbic IBTC Women-in-Tech Webinar themed: “Embrace Equity: Building Digital Skills for Life”.

In her presentation at the event, Adaora Nwobodo, a Software Engineer at Microsoft, noted that diversity in the tech industry could lead to the introduction of more inclusive and better products.

“The tech industry is a dynamic and fast-growing sector that plays a crucial role in shaping our world. However, it faces a significant diversity challenge, with the under-representation of women, minorities, and marginalized groups,” she said.

Folake Owodunni, co-founder, Emergency Response Africa, while speaking on the difference between equity and equality, said that equity is providing a level playing field for people from different platforms to maximize their talent.

“Equity recognizes that people are not starting from the same level and provides resources to help them reach an equal outcome; it is about creating an equal level field,” she said.

Another speaker, Benedicta Nwagwu, Acting Lead, Innovation, Digital Involvement and Analytics at Stanbic IBTC, also emphasised on the importance of equity, arguing that equal distribution of resources would enable everyone to maximise their full potentials and achieve an equal outcome.