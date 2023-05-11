‘Fear God’— Prophet Zacheus tasks President-elect

By Demola Akinyemi Ilorin

Conference Supervisor and Supervising Prophet, International Council of Prophets of Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church “Ayo Ni O” Prophet ( Dr)Zacheus Emmanuel has urged the President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to fear God so that the path to a prosperous Nigeria can be unfolded to him.

No fewer than 6,000 worshippers are currently at Galilee of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide to offer prayers for themselves, Nigeria and incoming President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The worshippers are also praying for the hitch-free inauguration of the president-elect come May 29th.

Prophet Emmanuel speaking in an interview with journalists at the conference particularly said that the prayers of the Prophets under his leadership significantly helped in the last general elections in Nigeria contrary to fear of chaos, bloodshed and uncertainty that agitated the minds of many stakeholders before the elections .

Prophet Emmanuel added that the prayers of the churches in Nigeria worked wonders in ensuring a successful general elections that were devoid of blood-letting and violence.

Said he: “The prayers of the church worked well for the just concluded general elections in the country. The elections went well without unnecessary killing and maiming. Ours is for the country to enjoy perfect peace.

He explained that the annual fiesta is principally to pray for Nigeria, families, the church and the world at large.

Prophet Emmanuel urged the president-elect to fear God almighty in his handling of the country’s affairs

He said,”I advise the about-to-be-sworn-in President Tinubu not to forget about God. It is only God that will guide him aright.

“His right heart with God will give him the wisdom on how to go about running the affairs of the country because the challenges facing the country are enormous. We believe that God will take control. We believe as he seeks the face of God for direction, God will unveil the solutions to those challenges.”

The supervision prophet also lamented that the recently postponed census exercise and the nation’s bad economy reduced drastically the number of attendees at this year’s weeklong conference.

“We believe also that the Tinubu presidency will see to the economic challenges and things will work out better.” he stressed.

Lending his voice, the council’s General Secretary Prophet Abiodun Ogunsakin said that “the purpose of the conference is to pray for Nigeria. What Nigeria needs now is spiritual intervention. We should close rank and pray for Nigeria. We should stop apportioning blame and finger-pointing.”

Speaking in the same token, the Proprietor, of King of Glory Seminary, Kaduna Prof Titus A Martins was optimistic that after the inauguration of Tinubu as president “things will fall in place for Nigeria.”

Prof Martins added that “Nigeria will come out of its current myriad of challenges. There is hope for Nigeria.

“I advise the incoming president to serve the country well by creating jobs for the teeming youths who are about 70 per cent of the entire population of the country. President Tinubu should also create a conducive environment for investment.

“At the same time many out-of-school children should be made to go back to school and teachers should be trained and retrained for them to produce useful citizens for the country.”