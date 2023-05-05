FCT Police rescues 22 of 29 kidnapped victims after Special Clearance Operation

**Arrest 16-year-old for killing father over an argument with mother

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Haruna Garba on Friday disclosed that Police operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit have successfully rescued 22 abducted victims including the village Chief after a Special Clearance/Rescue operation launched to retrieve 29 persons abducted by bandits in Kwali recently.

According to the CP, “the Anti-kidnapping outfit of the Command conducted the clearance/rescue operation in and around Kogi, Nasarawa States and FCT borders on 3rd May 2023.

“The operatives successfully rescued fourteen (14) persons including the village Chief of the Community who were abducted by armed bandits at Chida village in Kwali Area Council on the 7th April 2023.

“Ten (10) victims with mild symptoms of illness were taken to General Hospital, Abaji, treated and discharged.

“They have since been reunited with their families.

“Similarly in the same rescue operations, Eight (8) persons namely; Buba Galadima, Sarki Galadima, Audu Galadima, Musa Buba, Mohammed Isa, Hassan Audu, Aminu Ahmadu, and Abubakar Mallam who were kidnapped from Lapai and Tunga Mallam village in Niger State on 13th April 2023 were rescued unhurt and handed over to the Ardo Galadima of Lapai LGA, Niger State for urgent medical attention.

CP Haruna consequently assured the members of the public and FCT residents that “the onslaught against the armed bandits would be sustained and at no distant time the fleeing suspects will be arrested”.

In the reported case of the killing of a father by a 16-year-old when the parents were having a family argument, the CP said the 16-year-old who is a son to both parents has been arrested and in custody.

He said, “It is interesting to note that one Emmanuel John, age 16 years was arrested on 2nd May, 2023 for killing his own father by name Monday John.

“It all happened when the suspect’s mother and father engaged themselves in a physical fight.

“The suspect took sides with his mother and used a mortar pestle and hit hard on the father’s head which eventually led to his death.

“The suspect will be arraigned in juvenile court at the conclusion of investigation.

It would be recalled that 29 persons were on Tuesday, April 7 kidnapped by gunmen in the Kwali Area Council of the nation’s, Abuja

The gunmen stormed Yewuti village; the hometown of the immediate-past vice chairman of Kwali Area Council, Alhaji Zubairu Jibrin Yewuti where they raided eight houses and made away with 29 people including men, housewives and children.

Two of the victims, Mrs Zainab Umar and Mrs Aisha Zubairu, reportedly escaped from their abductors while being led into the bush.

Some of the kidnapped persons include Idris Mohammed, Abdullahi Zubairu, Sani S. Magani, Peter Modu, Ibrahim Mamman, Yellow Abdulrasheed, Musa Suleiman, Simbiya Ishaku, Sumaiya Ibrahim, Muktari Yunusa and Mohammed Yeluwa and Rahmat Shagari.

Others are Sumaiya Abubakar Yelwa, Mohammed Yelwa, Maimuna Muhammad, Hussaini Ya Nda Agyana, Hamza Ibrahim, Lantana Yunusa, Nabila Agyana, Rufai Salihu, Nafisa Aminu, Kasimu Adamu, Abako Adamu, Abdulyakin Aliyu, Lukman Aliyu, Rahina Audu, Abdulrazak Usman, Sadiya Usman, Darius Samuel and Japheth Osu.