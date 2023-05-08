FCT police raid kidnappers’ den, rescue 58 hostages

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Police Command has rescued 58 kidnapped victims held hostage at Udulu Forest, Gegu Local Government Area of Kogi State, bordering Sardauna Forest, Nasarawa State, and other identified kidnappers’ den in communities contiguous to the FCT.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Josephine Adeh, said: “The kidnappers, on sighting the security team coordinated by the Police, fired at the team, which resulted in a shoot-out.

“The bandits were overpowered and escaped with injuries leaving behind their victims.

“The rescue is part of efforts by the command leadership, in a sustained joint operation with other security agencies with vigilantes and hunters from the various local communities to combat violent crimes in the FCT, rescue victims and bring perpetrators to book.

“The Commissioner of Police, FCT Police Command, CP, Haruna Garba, has vowed that effort will be sustained to prevent any further threats to safety and security of residents.”

The CP, therefore, called for the cooperation of residents, especially in being security conscious and giving credible information to the Police.

Meanwhile, one Tama Jonathan unfortunately sustained injury during the rescue operation and died on the spot.

Adeh said: “His remains have, subsequently, been released to his family for burial. The other 58 rescued victims are being stabilised in the hospital and would be reunited with their families.”