Fasoranti to Tinubu: No excuse for failure

Pa Reuben Fasoranti

By Dayo Johnson

FORMER Leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, yesterday, warned President Bola Tinubu that Nigerians would not take any excuse for failure.

Fasoranti, in a congratulatory message to the President on his inauguration, said: “The world knows that you are prepared for the job and, therefore, there should be no excuse for failure.

“I am highly delighted to write on behalf of myself and Afenifere to congratulate you on the auspicious occasion of your inauguration today as the 16th President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Your trajectory to the podium today has been long and tortuous, but the arduous path has only made the victory sweet.

“More importantly, the sweet victory is not without its burden, the whole world knows that you are prepared for the job, and therefore, there should be no excuse for failure.

“Today, Nigeria is facing a myriad of challenges on multiple fronts that require urgent and decisive actions.

“These include the exceptionally high level of insecurity, poor and nose-diving economy, derelict infrastructure, youth unemployment and hydra-headed corruption among others.”