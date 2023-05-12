Fashola emerges chairman of Shelter Afrique 

Nigeria’s Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, has emerged as the Chairman of Shelter Afrique (SHAF).

The Minister who represented Nigeria at the company’s 42nd Annual General Meeting was announced the winner after an election held in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Shelter Afrique is the only pan-African finance institution that exclusively supports the development of the housing and real estate sector in Africa.

Responding to the acceptance of his nomination as the new chairman of SHAF, Fashola, said: “the Nigerian government is transiting to another Administration soon, we are embracing change but this is what SHAF needs to make progress, the change comes in different shapes, like changing board members, new ways of raising funds, having new directions, etc. He said the organization needed to introduce new strategies to restructure SHAF.”

The outgoing Chairman of Shelter Afrique AGM Bureau & Zimbabwe’s Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities, Daniel Garwe while making his remark said: “The housing sector needs help in wealth creation and employment in Africa.”

He encouraged members to pay their subscriptions to help the company to survive in the face of Covid -19 pandemic in its aftermath while emphasizing that Africa needed Housing for its citizens.

The previous election of SHAF was held in Cameron in 2021, subsequently, Rwanda will be chairing the next meeting in 2024.

Nigeria is now the current host of the 2023 meeting while Algeria will host the AGM in 2025.