Fashion should be accessible to everyone, says Matthew

By Chioma Okoye

Monday Agono Matthew, a Digital Creator and Fashion Influencer born in Kogi State, Nigeria, on October 4th, 1993, is making waves in the fashion industry.

A graduate of Computer Science from Caritas University, Enugu State. He is best known for his performances in Dubai Fashion Week, South African Fashion Week, Arise Fashion Week, and Fashion Week DXB.

Matthew began his journey into the fashion world when he was crowned Mr. Nigeria International in 2015. Since then, he has been working hard to establish himself as a fashion icon. With his unique sense of style and creativity, he has garnered a massive following on social media, where he shares his fashion insights and trends.

Matthew’s style philosophy is all about comfort and confidence. He believes that fashion should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their size, shape, or style preferences. His eclectic mix of high-end designer brands and affordable high-street pieces has inspired many of his followers to experiment with their own fashion sense.

In addition to his successful career as a fashion influencer, Matthew is also an experienced digital creator. He has worked with many high-profile brands in Nigeria and beyond to create visually stunning content that showcases their products.

Matthew’s rise to fame is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and talent. He continues to inspire and influence the fashion world with his innovative ideas and sense of style. As he continues to push the boundaries of what is possible, we can expect to see more incredible things from this rising star in the years to come.

Monday Matthew has modeled for Esquire Magazine, Grazia Magazine, Thisisyungmea Magazine, Victor Magazine, Dubai Fashion Week, UK Pavilion EXPO 2020 Runway Show, Campaign for Go Sport, Campaign for Bal Al Shams in the Middle East and many more.