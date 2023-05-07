Fans kick as Serie A Twitter crowns Kvaratskhelia king ahead of Osimhen

By Efosa Taiwo

Fans have held nothing back in showing their displeasure with Serie A Twitter account for crowning Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as the king in Napoli ahead of Victor Osimhen.

The verified account on Saturday posted an image that depicted Napoli and football legend Diego Maradona crowning Kvaratskhelia who was seated in a royal-like chair with the Scudetto trophy flanked on his left.

A new king is crowned in Napoli 👑 #NAPOLISCUDETTO pic.twitter.com/C7Ktx8ECBK — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) May 6, 2023

The controversial graphic got a lot of fans, mostly Nigerians, agitated for what many alleged as racial discrimination given how instrumental Osimhen was to Napoli clinching the Serie A title after three decades.

Osimhen scored the goal that drew Napoli level against Udinese on Thursday, thus sealing the Scudetto for the Partenopei since the 1989/90 season.

During the campaign, the Nigerian scored 22 goals and provided four assists in 29 league games to help the team maintain a 16-point lead with five games to go.

The 24-year-old also broke records set by Samuel Eto’o for most goals scored by an African in a single season and that by George Weah for most goals scored by an African in Italy.

Reacting to the post, fans called out the admins of the Twitter account for wrong decision, dishing out statistics that place Osimhen above the Georgian winger.

UEFA-accredited, Paris-based Nigerian journalist @ojbsports wrote:

”I hope this isn’t a subtle racism. I expect @sscnapoli to make the needful correction of the error made by @SerieA_EN by giving @victorosimhen9, the true king of Napoli his deserved honour. Osimhen scored 22goals and assisted 4 in Serie A for Napoli.. (without penalty). Kvaratskhelia scored 12 and contributed 10 assists for Napoli.”

@santi_billi wrote: Rubbish even Kvara knows Osimehn is King

@teejaybaba: I hope @victorosimhen9 leaves your st%%pd club. He literally carried your club all the way to the tittle but then you just have to be sensls and racist.

@Views09: Osimhen is the league’s top scorer and above all scored the goal that won Napoli the Scudetto after 33 years of waiting…you all are so racists so much that it stinks..I hope he leaves that sh*t league!!..RACISTS!!!

@47Kasz: What is this form of racism???osimhen single handledly did this and you are putting the glory on kvara??

Very Italian thing to do