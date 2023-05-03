Family of David Kanebi denies sexual assault allegations in Canada

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The family of Chief David Kanebi Siunoje, a former aide to Governor Okowa, has denied reports that he was arrested in Canada over allegations of sexual assault, extortion, and breach of trust.

In a statement signed by Azuka Siunojes on behalf of the family, they stated that the reports were false and unfounded.

The allegations against Chief Siunoje were first reported by an online news platform, which claimed that he was arrested in Canada on April 11, 2023, and was held in custody but later released on bail pending trial.

However, the Siunoje family has dismissed the reports as ‘fake news’ and called on the media to exercise caution and professionalism in their reportage.

The statement read in part, “We have noted with dismay, the misinformation being sold to the public through the Media by some mischievous elements in their bid to injure the name of Chief David Kanebi Siunoje hence, it has become imperative that we state facts as follows, just for the records:

“As erroneously posited, Chief David Siunoje did not become a resident of Canada through asylum application. Since becoming a resident in Canada, he has severally visited Nigeria through the Nigerian borders and has had no issues with the Canadian immigration with regards to his status.

“There is no case of Sexual molestation or harassment of an eighteen-year-old girl wherein the mother embarrassed Chief David at a party as was alleged. The incident exists only in the hallucinatory realm of the originators of the said story.

“That Chief David was never sacked by HE Dr Ifeanyi Okowa neither did he defraud any Igbo trader(s) as alleged by the perpetrators of this propaganda. Chief Siunoje served HE Dr Okowa meritoriously, and loyally and was chieftain during his service as recognition of his loyalty.

“At this point, it has become necessary to advise the general public and indeed the media practitioners to please discountenance the smear campaign which has become the order of the day as the Canadian authorities are now on this matter and hopefully, the law will take her full place.”

As at press time, there has been no official statement from the Canadian authorities regarding the alleged arrest of Chief Siunoje.